Sam Houston Pulls away from Dunbar after halftime

Arlington Sam Houston won a tight affair Saturday afternoon at Wilemon Field, by a final score of 26-18 against the Fort Worth Dunbar Wildcats. Quarterback Jacob Dollar connected with Angel Ojeda on a 15-yard strike to open the scoring for Sam Houston. The Texans took a 13-12 halftime lead before pulling away late.
Key players: Dollar threw for two scores, while Texans running back Patrick Boulieu rushed for one score and finished with 75 yards on the ground. Dunbar’s Waylon Kemp led the offensive charge for the Wildcats, as he threw for two scores and rushed for another, totaling 120 yards in the game.
Key stat: Sam Houston offense gained 271 yards in the game, with 148 of those coming on the ground.
Records: Arlington Sam Houston 2-1, Fort Worth Dunbar 0-3
