High School Football

Stars pile up touchdowns in a Week 3 Friday night full of shootouts

By Stephen English

senglish@southlakejournal.com

September 16, 2017 12:44 AM

Arlington quarterback D’Montae Davis wears No. 7 on the field, and he matched that number in touchdowns scored Friday night hosting Plano East at Maverick Stadium.

He also racked up nearly 400 total yards, and the Colts were helped by a hard-hitting defense.

It was a big night for players adding lots of touchdowns to their stat lines. Keller Fossil Ridge quarterback Cobe Craft passed for 163 yards and six first-half scores, leading the Panthers to victory over Saginaw.

Grapevine running back Roshawn Prear was a beast. He carried 28 times for 325 yards, added 60 yards in receptions, and scored six touchdowns as the Mustangs won a shootout over Frisco Heritage.

Southlake Carroll quarterback Will Bowers had five total touchdowns in a high-flying shootout victory over Rockwall. Those two teams put a combined 90 points on the scoreboard.

In other Week 3 highlights:

There was some hope over at Mansfield Legacy that a much-improved defense could lead to an upset over defending state champion Aledo.

Alas ...

▪  Euless Trinity lost to Colleyville Heritage pretty decisively. While a 1-2 record isn’t fun for the Trojans — and they haven’t started 1-2 since 2014 — they should take heart that their team also started 1-2 in 2009 and they still won state.

Meanwhile, Heritage did something that would have been pretty unthinkable as recently as last season, when they lost 35-21 to Trinity.

▪  White Settlement Brewer needed seven quarters — that’s triple overtime — to down Burleson Centennial. The Bears scored two passing touchdowns to the same kid to pull out the win.

▪  Trophy Club Nelson just can’t seem to figure out rival Justin Northwest, which has taken three of the past four meetings now.

▪  Saginaw Boswell is on a three-game winning streak. The Pioneers are looking at least as good as last year.

Twitter: @sbenglish74

