Friday’s Texas high school football scores

More Videos 1:09 Arlington High Colts are 3-0 and QB D'Montae Davis got them there Pause 1:06 Check out this 4-star recruit: wide receiver Kam Brown hauls in a nifty TD pass 1:03 Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 0:51 Summit QB Brysen McKinney runs and throws Jaguars to victory 1:10 Winning football at North Side: "It does feel good," coach Joseph Turner 0:32 Nick Martinez left with a 4-3 lead in the sixth before the Angels rallied 8:28 Dirk Nowitzki Celebrity Tennis 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 1:27 Boeing demonstrates its T-X training jet 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Arlington High Colts are 3-0 and QB D'Montae Davis got them there Arlington quarterback D'Montae Davis threw for 276 yards, completing 18-of-22 passes, and five touchdowns as the Colts blew past Plano East 56-21. Davis also rushed for 117 yards and two more scores. Arlington quarterback D'Montae Davis threw for 276 yards, completing 18-of-22 passes, and five touchdowns as the Colts blew past Plano East 56-21. Davis also rushed for 117 yards and two more scores. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

Arlington quarterback D'Montae Davis threw for 276 yards, completing 18-of-22 passes, and five touchdowns as the Colts blew past Plano East 56-21. Davis also rushed for 117 yards and two more scores. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com