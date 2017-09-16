South Hills wide receiver Omuiri Garcia (8) celebrates with Jayden Champion (15) in Week 1. The Scorpions are 3-0 to start the year.
South Hills wide receiver Omuiri Garcia (8) celebrates with Jayden Champion (15) in Week 1. The Scorpions are 3-0 to start the year. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
High School Football

South Hills runs over Dallas Adams to start season 3-0

By Pat Wheeler

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 16, 2017 12:33 AM

The running and passing of senior quarterback Trey Jones paced the Scorpions to their third straight win of the season, 40-21, over Dallas Adams at Forester Stadium in Dallas on Friday night. Jones rushed for 101 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, both on two-yard runs, and he passed for 203 yards with two more scores.

Key players: South Hills running back Anthony Watkins had 11 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns; Bryan Adams running back Marquithius Johnson had 112 yards rushing on 10 carries and 1 touchdown pass reception of 62 yards.

Key stat: South Hills won despite 13 penalties for 120 yards.

Records: Fort Worth South Hills 3-0, Dallas Bryan Adams 0-3

