South Hills runs over Dallas Adams to start season 3-0

The running and passing of senior quarterback Trey Jones paced the Scorpions to their third straight win of the season, 40-21, over Dallas Adams at Forester Stadium in Dallas on Friday night. Jones rushed for 101 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, both on two-yard runs, and he passed for 203 yards with two more scores.
Key players: South Hills running back Anthony Watkins had 11 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns; Bryan Adams running back Marquithius Johnson had 112 yards rushing on 10 carries and 1 touchdown pass reception of 62 yards.
Key stat: South Hills won despite 13 penalties for 120 yards.
Records: Fort Worth South Hills 3-0, Dallas Bryan Adams 0-3
