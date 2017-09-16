Defensive highlights help North Crowley early in big win over Cleburne

North Crowley quarterback Caleb Leake passed for 338 yards and four touchdowns while the Panthers’ defense was key on two early scores in a 53-35 victory over winless Cleburne.
After an opening-possession score, the Panthers used a 56-yard fumble recovery by Tra Kennel to go ahead 14.0. On Cleburne’s next drive, North Crowley intercepted a pass in the end zone then marched all the way down the field for another score and a 20-0 lead.
Key players: North Crowley’s Julian Ortega-Jones caught three of Leake’s four touchdown passes.
Key stat: North Crowley averaged 9.6 yards per play for the game after averaging 14 yards in the first half. Cleburne’s defense didn’t force the Panthers into a single punt.
Records: North Crowley 2-1, Cleburne 0-3
Comments