Defensive highlights help North Crowley early in big win over Cleburne

By A.J. Crisp

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 16, 2017 12:22 AM

North Crowley quarterback Caleb Leake passed for 338 yards and four touchdowns while the Panthers’ defense was key on two early scores in a 53-35 victory over winless Cleburne.

After an opening-possession score, the Panthers used a 56-yard fumble recovery by Tra Kennel to go ahead 14.0. On Cleburne’s next drive, North Crowley intercepted a pass in the end zone then marched all the way down the field for another score and a 20-0 lead.

Key players: North Crowley’s Julian Ortega-Jones caught three of Leake’s four touchdown passes.

Key stat: North Crowley averaged 9.6 yards per play for the game after averaging 14 yards in the first half. Cleburne’s defense didn’t force the Panthers into a single punt.

Records: North Crowley 2-1, Cleburne 0-3

