Keller Timber Creek rides 75-yard TD strike, ground game past Flower Mound

Wide receiver Eric Ezukanma hauled in a 75-yard touchdown pass from Adrian Ranete to open up the Falcons offense in the third quarter, as Keller Timber Creek defeated Flower Mound 22-7 on Friday night. The 75-yarder put Timber Creek ahead 16-0. Flower Mound scored a touchdown in the final minutes to avoid a shutout.
Key players: Timber Creek kicker Ethan Mooney kicked a 26-yard field goal on the game’s first drive to give the Falcons the only points of the first half. Timber Creek’s offense was spurred by running back Blake Irving, who finished with 26 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Ezukanma caught eight passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.
Key stat: Timber Creek’s defense limited Flower Mound to 129 yards, including minus-3 rushing yards on 16 carries. Flower Mound linebacker Connor Lee helped to keep the Timber Creek offense at bay, finishing with four tackles for loss and a blocked field goal.
Records: Timber Creek 3-0, Flower Mound 1-2
