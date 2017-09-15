High School Football

Mansfield Lake Ridge backup QB ignites victory over Mesquite Poteet

By Bailey Arredondo

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 15, 2017 11:34 PM

Mansfield Lake Ridge senior backup quarterback Jason Bean entered the game just before halftime and passed for four touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 41-30 victory over Mesquite Poteet on Friday at Mansfield’s R.L. Anderson Stadium.

Key players: Bean threw for 148 yards, with his four TD passes all over 30 yards. Junior Dewone Jackson rushed 12 times for 63 yards . Mesquite Poteet senior running back Dez Bridgeford ran for 82 yards and two scores on 17 carries. Senior wide receiver Da’Michael Smith caught six passes for 114 yards for the Pirates.

Key stat: Jackson had a 75-yard kickoff return that gave Lake Ridge the lead in the second quarter.

Records: Mansfield Lake Ridge 2-1, Mesquite Poteet 1-2

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Arlington High Colts are 3-0 and QB D'Montae Davis got them there

Arlington High Colts are 3-0 and QB D'Montae Davis got them there 1:09

Arlington High Colts are 3-0 and QB D'Montae Davis got them there
RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch 0:17

RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch
RAW: Everyone heard this hit at Pennington Field on Friday 0:16

RAW: Everyone heard this hit at Pennington Field on Friday

View More Video