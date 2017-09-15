Mansfield Lake Ridge backup QB ignites victory over Mesquite Poteet

Mansfield Lake Ridge senior backup quarterback Jason Bean entered the game just before halftime and passed for four touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 41-30 victory over Mesquite Poteet on Friday at Mansfield’s R.L. Anderson Stadium.
Key players: Bean threw for 148 yards, with his four TD passes all over 30 yards. Junior Dewone Jackson rushed 12 times for 63 yards . Mesquite Poteet senior running back Dez Bridgeford ran for 82 yards and two scores on 17 carries. Senior wide receiver Da’Michael Smith caught six passes for 114 yards for the Pirates.
Key stat: Jackson had a 75-yard kickoff return that gave Lake Ridge the lead in the second quarter.
Records: Mansfield Lake Ridge 2-1, Mesquite Poteet 1-2
