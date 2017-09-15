Martin shakes off slow start to run, and pass, over South Grand Prairie

After giving up a 7-0 first-quarter lead to South Grand Prairie, Arlington Martin turned up its smothering defense and strong passing game to outscore their Warrior hosts 29-3 the rest of the contest in Friday’s 29-10 victory. Martin rolled up 337 yards (225 passing), while keeping South Grand Prairie off balance for the majority of the non-district game.
Key players: Martin QB Juma Otoviano tallied 253 yards of offense, including 179 yards on 12-of-17 passing. Otoviano rushed for two TDs and threw for another. Martin WR Brayden Willis caught five passes for 113 yards and a TD, while receiver Sorrell Brown added seven catches for 85 yards. South Grand Prairie QB Nakia Brown rushed for 98 yards.
Key stat: Martin’s pass rush made things tough on the SGP Warriors’ offensive attack. Although South Grand Prairie gained 116 yards on 36 rushing attempts, half of those yards came on two long runs by Brown.
Records: Arlington Martin 3-0, South Grand Prairie 1-2
