Fort Worth Western Hills nicked by Dallas Molina

Alexis Bernal kicked a 27-yard field goal with 5:16 remaining to lift Dallas Molina over Fort Worth Western Hills 17-16 at Farrington Field on Friday night. The kick came four plays after Isaac Gutierrez intercepted a pass and returned it to the Cougars’ 15-yard line.
Key players: Molina’s rushing tandem of Bernal and Jose Barbosa accounted for 162 yards on the ground. Barbosa had 20 carries for 104 yards and both of the Jaguars’ touchdowns. Western Hills quarterback Jayvon Simmons rushed for 81yards and a touchdown and threw for another 80 yards.
Key stat: Both teams took advantage of turnovers in the first half. Rayvon Jones returned a fumble 58 yards for the first touchdown and 7-0 Western Hills lead. Barbosa scored one play after a bobbled snap by Cougar punter was recovered by the Jaguars at the Western Hills 7. Quarterback Jayvon Simmons of Western Hills also scored one play after Molina failed to convert on fourth-and-one at its 30 yard line. Penalties hurt Western Hills. The Cougars accummulated 13 for 100 yards compared to seven for 40 by Molina.
Records: Western Hills 1-2, Dallas Molina 3-0
