Richland puts up big numbers after slow start in 30-point win over Haltom

Richland stayed perfect with a 57-27 rout of Haltom at Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex on Friday. After falling down 7-0 early in the first quarter, the Rebels scored three straight touchdowns and didn’t look back. A first-half interception by Ja’cory Ashley helped swing the tide for the Rebels. Running back Rylee Johnson scored two rushing touchdowns. Richland QB Drew Trent added 342 passing yards, including four touchdown passes.
Key players: Johnson gained 167 yards in the win. Rebels wideout Rashee Rice caught six passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns, while teammate Shamar Johnson caught three passes for 91 yards. For the Buffalos, quarterback Michael Black passed for 181 yards. Haltom kicker Andres Alaniz made field goals of 28 and 38 yards.
Key stat: The Rebels defense limited Haltom to 71 rushing yards.
Records: Haltom 1-2, Richland 3-0
