Weatherford quarterback Corban Campbell rolls out looking for a receiver as William Gonzales, left, provides protection.
High School Football

Burleson running attack squelches Weatherford comeback bid

By Lance Winter

lwinter@star-telegram.com

September 15, 2017 11:12 PM

Burleson survived a comeback from Weatherford on Friday night as the Elks moved to 3-0 with a 29-15 victory. Running back Caleb Lewis scored three of the Elks’ four rushing touchdowns. The Elks defense forced two interceptions and two turnovers on downs.

Key players: Burleson running back Caleb Lewis finished with 166 rushing yards on 28 carries. QB Jacob Amador scored the other Burleson TD on a 20-yard run. Weatherford senior QB Corban Campbell threw for two touchdowns.

Key stats: The teams combined for 30 penalties for a total of 237 yards.

Records: Burleson 3-0, Weatherford 0-3

