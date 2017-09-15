Burleson running attack squelches Weatherford comeback bid

Burleson survived a comeback from Weatherford on Friday night as the Elks moved to 3-0 with a 29-15 victory. Running back Caleb Lewis scored three of the Elks’ four rushing touchdowns. The Elks defense forced two interceptions and two turnovers on downs.
Key players: Burleson running back Caleb Lewis finished with 166 rushing yards on 28 carries. QB Jacob Amador scored the other Burleson TD on a 20-yard run. Weatherford senior QB Corban Campbell threw for two touchdowns.
Key stats: The teams combined for 30 penalties for a total of 237 yards.
Records: Burleson 3-0, Weatherford 0-3
