Arlington Heights comes up just short against Wichita Falls

A bad snap on a two-point conversion with 5:43 left in the game kept Fort Worth Arlington Heights from a true attempt at tying the score. The Yellow Jackets got down to the Wichita Falls 36 for one untimed down, but a desperation pass fell incomplete in the end zone and Wichita Falls won 15-13.
Key players: Arlington Heights junior quarterback Trey Jones led the Yellow Jackets with 78 rushing yards and 129 passing yards. However, a majority of his yardage came on two plays, including a 55-yard run and a 60-yard touchdown pass to Danarius Webster.
Key stat: The Yellow Jackets were held to just 220 yards of offense, including 64 in the second half. Wichita Falls rushed for 232 yards on 50 carries, with five different players finishing with at least 20 yards.
Records: Arlington Heights 2-1, Wichita Falls 2-1
