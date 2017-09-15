High School Football

Granbury QB scores five times as Pirates rush past Springtown to go to 3-0

By Ryan Cox

By Ryan Cox

September 15, 2017 10:42 PM

Granbury improved to 3-0 on the season after running for 331 yards behind quarterback Kevin Moore’s five rushing touchdowns in Friday’s 42-20 rout over Springtown at Pirate Stadium.

Key players: Moore rushed for a touchdown in every quarter for Granbury, finishing with 167 yards on the ground to go with his five scores. Sophomore running back Ty Williams ran for 133 yards and a touchdown for the Pirates. Springtown’s Cameron Pickett had 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Key stat: After Granbury led 14-13 at halftime, the Pirates outscored Springtown 28-7 in the second half.

Records: Granbury 3-0, Springtown 0-3

