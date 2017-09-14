More Videos

    Mansfield Summit quarterback Brysen McKinney rushed for 62 yards and three scores and added 128 passing yards and another TD as the Jaguars blanked Fort Worth Paschal 45-0.

Mansfield Summit quarterback Brysen McKinney rushed for 62 yards and three scores and added 128 passing yards and another TD as the Jaguars blanked Fort Worth Paschal 45-0. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Thursday’s Texas high school football scores

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

September 14, 2017 11:47 PM

CLASS 6A

Amarillo Tascosa 65, MacArthur, Okla. 21

Arlington Lamar 7, Keller Central 0

Austin Vandegrift 45, Killeen 24

Baytown Sterling 42, Aldine MacArthur 26

Conroe Oak Ridge 45, Klein Forest 14

Cypress Fairbanks 42, Cypress Lakes 7

Cypress Springs 27, Cypress Woods 9

Edinburg 28, La Joya Palmview 9

Edinburg North 24, Harlingen South 7

Fort Bend Bush 41, Houston Westside 21

Garland Sachse 61, Mesquite 0

Houston Clear Lake 47, Fort Bend Clements 0

Humble Atascocita 24, Klein Oak 12

Katy Morton Ranch 36, Pasadena Dobie 17

Klein Collins 23, Houston Lamar 14

Kyle Lehman 42, Austin Akins 35, OT

McAllen Rowe 40, Brownsville Porter 14

McKinney Boyd 10, Lewisville 8

North Garland 42, Carrollton Smith 14

PSJA 37, Brownsville Rivera 21

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 41, Killeen Shoemaker 6

Round Rock Westwood 46, Leander 21

SA Northside Brandeis 49, Boerne-Champion 33

Schertz Clemens 52, Laredo Alexander 0

Spring 20, Fort Bend Hightower 6

CLASS 5A

Austin McCallum 63, Seguin 31

Dallas Highland Park 34, Mansfield Timberview 32

Denton Ryan 48, Wylie East 22

Dumas 52, Lubbock 0

Frisco Independence 29, FW Eaton 28

Frisco Wakeland 41, Richardson Pearce 6

FW Eastern Hills 34, Dallas Hillcrest 8

Gregory-Portland 55, CC Carroll 14

Houston Waltrip 45, Houston Sterling 14

Lockhart 28, Laredo Johnson 10

Mansfield Summit 45, FW Paschal 0

McKinney North 34, Frisco Centennial 28

Mission Memorial 42, Laredo Martin 24

Rosenberg Terry 36, Houston Spring Woods 2

SA Brackenridge 10, SA Kennedy 7

CLASS 4A

Graham 42, WF Hirschi 35

Smithville 56, Austin William Travis 7

Terrell 23, Forney 9

Waco La Vega 42, Fort Worth YMLA 12

CLASS 2A

Gruver 48, Texhoma, Okla. 7

CLASS 1A

Aspermont 71, Guthrie 26

Jayton 52, Cotton Center 0

Rotan 44, Rule 6

OTHER

Rio Grande City La Grulla 38, PSJA Southwest 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Houston Worthing vs. Houston St. Pius X, ccd.

AP Top 10s

Class 6A

1. Allen (2-0) vs. Coppell, Friday.

2. Converse Judson (2-0) vs. SA Roosevelt, Friday.

3. Katy (0-0) at The Woodlands, Saturday.

4. DeSoto (2-0) vs. Midland, Friday.

5. Austin Westlake (2-0) at Pflugerville, Friday.

6. The Woodlands (0-0) vs. Katy, Saturday.

7. Lake Travis (1-1) vs. Dallas Jesuit, Friday.

8. Galena Park North Shore (0-0) at Spring Westfield, Friday.

9. Cibolo Steele (1-1) vs. SA Northside O’Connor, Saturday.

10. Garland Sachse (1-0) beat Mesquite 61-0.

Class 5A

1. Aledo (2-0) vs. Mansfield Legacy, Friday.

2. Manvel (0-0) vs. Pearland, Friday.

3. Temple (2-0) vs. Hewitt Midway, Friday.

4. Denton Ryan (3-0) beat Wylie East 48-22.

5. CC Calallen (2-0) vs. CC King, Friday.

6. Fort Bend Marshall (0-0) at Klein, Friday.

7. Dallas Highland Park (2-1) beat Mansfield Timberview 34-32.

8. College Station (1-1) vs. Houston St. Pius X, Friday.

9. Richmond Foster (0-0) vs. Katy Seven Lakes, Saturday.

10. Mansfield Legacy (0-0) at Aledo, Friday.

Class 4A

1. Carthage (2-0) vs. Whitehouse, Friday.

2. Gilmer (2-0) vs. Argyle Liberty Christian, Friday.

3. West Orange-Stark (0-0) vs. Bridge City, Friday.

4. Argyle (2-0) at Celina, Friday.

5. Waco La Vega (2-0) beat Fort Worth YMLA 42-12

6. Cuero (1-0) at Floresville, Friday.

7. Kennedale (1-0) vs. Alvarado, Friday.

8. Abilene Wylie (2-0) at Denison, Friday.

9. Midlothian Heritage (0-0) at Decatur, Saturday.

10. Van (0-0) at Lindale, Friday.

Class 3A

1. Gunter (2-0) at Whitesboro, Friday.

2. Hallettsville (1-0) vs. Boling, Friday.

3. Lexington (2-0) at Rockdale, Friday.

4. Wall (2-0) vs. Lago Vista, Friday.

5. Newton (1-0) vs. Diboll, Friday.

6. Cameron Yoe (1-1) at China Spring, Friday.

7. Malakoff (2-0) idle.

8. Brock (1-1) at Grapevine Faith, Friday.

9. East Bernard (1-0) at Edna, Friday.

10. Canadian (0-0) at Perryton, Friday.

Class 2A

1. Refugio (1-0) idle.

2. Tenaha (2-0) at Dallas Gateway, Friday.

3. Bremond (2-0) at Milano, Friday.

4. Mason (2-0) at Comfort, Friday.

5. Muenster (2-0) vs. Howe, Friday.

6. Mart (1-1) at McGregor, Friday.

7. Albany (2-0) at Roscoe, Friday.

8. Abernathy (2-0) at Dimmitt, Friday.

9. Iraan (2-0) at McCamey, Friday.

10. Crawford (1-1) vs. Meridian, Friday.

Area standings

District 3-6A

W

L

W

L

Fossil Ridge

0

0

2

0

Timber Creek

0

0

2

0

Haltom

0

0

1

1

Keller Central

0

0

1

2

Abilene

0

0

0

2

Keller

0

0

0

2

Weatherford

0

0

0

2

District 4-6A

W

L

W

L

Arlington

0

0

2

0

Martin

0

0

2

0

Mansfield

0

0

2

0

North Crowley

0

0

1

1

Arl. Bowie

0

0

1

1

Sam Houston

0

0

1

1

Lamar

0

0

1

2

Paschal

0

0

0

3

District 5-6A

W

L

W

L

Carroll

0

0

1

1

Trinity

0

0

1

1

Flower Mound

0

0

1

1

Marcus

0

0

1

1

L.D. Bell

0

0

1

1

Hebron

0

0

1

1

Lewisville

0

0

1

1

TC Nelson

0

0

0

2

District 6-5A

W

L

W

L

Aledo

0

0

2

0

Northwest

0

0

2

0

Boswell

0

0

2

0

Chisholm Trail

0

0

1

1

Brewer

0

0

1

1

Haslet Eaton

0

0

1

2

Azle

0

0

0

2

Saginaw

0

0

0

2

District 7-5A

W

L

W

L

North Side

0

0

2

0

South Hills

0

0

2

0

Wyatt

0

0

2

0

Trimble Tech

0

0

1

1

Western Hills

0

0

1

1

Arl. Heights

0

0

1

1

Southwest

0

0

1

1

YMLA

0

0

0

2

District 8-5A

W

L

W

L

Richland

0

0

2

0

Eastern Hills

0

0

2

1

Coll. Heritage

0

0

1

1

Grapevine

0

0

1

1

Birdville

0

0

0

2

Carter-Riverside

0

0

0

2

Dunbar

0

0

0

2

Polytechnic

0

0

0

2

District 9-5A

W

L

W

L

Burleson

0

0

2

0

Granbury

0

0

2

0

Seguin

0

0

1

1

Burleson Cent.

0

0

1

1

Crowley

0

0

1

1

Joshua

0

0

1

1

Cleburne

0

0

0

2

Everman

0

0

0

2

District 10-5A

W

L

W

L

Mans. Legacy

0

0

2

0

Summit

0

0

2

1

Waxahachie

0

0

1

1

Midlothian

0

0

1

1

Red Oak

0

0

1

1

Lancaster

0

0

1

1

Lake Ridge

0

0

1

1

Timberview

0

0

1

2

District 5-4A Div. 1

W

L

W

L

Mineral Wells

0

0

2

0

Kennedale

0

0

1

0

Castleberry

0

0

0

2

D. Hill-Jarvis

0

0

0

2

Lake Worth

0

0

0

2

Springtown

0

0

0

2

District 4-4A Div. 2

W

L

W

L

Venus

0

0

2

0

FW Benbrook

0

0

1

1

Hillsboro

0

0

1

1

Glen Rose

0

0

1

1

Godley

0

0

1

1

Waxahachie Life

0

0

0

2

