Thursday’s Texas high school football scores

More Videos 0:51 Summit QB Brysen McKinney runs and throws Jaguars to victory Pause 1:03 Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 0:20 RAW Texas Tech commit makes 2 blocks on same TD play in Denton Ryan game 1:06 In his own words: This Jones is a high school football winner 0:41 Funkytown Donuts, keeping it funky and tasty 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:36 Top Cowboys playmakers in Sunday's victory over the Giants 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 1:27 Boeing demonstrates its T-X training jet 1:38 Can DFW land Amazon? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Summit QB Brysen McKinney runs and throws Jaguars to victory Mansfield Summit quarterback Brysen McKinney rushed for 62 yards and three scores and added 128 passing yards and another TD as the Jaguars blanked Fort Worth Paschal 45-0. Mansfield Summit quarterback Brysen McKinney rushed for 62 yards and three scores and added 128 passing yards and another TD as the Jaguars blanked Fort Worth Paschal 45-0. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

Mansfield Summit quarterback Brysen McKinney rushed for 62 yards and three scores and added 128 passing yards and another TD as the Jaguars blanked Fort Worth Paschal 45-0. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com