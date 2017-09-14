Thursday’s Texas high school football scores

CLASS 6A
Amarillo Tascosa 65, MacArthur, Okla. 21
Arlington Lamar 7, Keller Central 0
Austin Vandegrift 45, Killeen 24
Baytown Sterling 42, Aldine MacArthur 26
Conroe Oak Ridge 45, Klein Forest 14
Cypress Fairbanks 42, Cypress Lakes 7
Cypress Springs 27, Cypress Woods 9
Edinburg 28, La Joya Palmview 9
Edinburg North 24, Harlingen South 7
Fort Bend Bush 41, Houston Westside 21
Garland Sachse 61, Mesquite 0
Houston Clear Lake 47, Fort Bend Clements 0
Humble Atascocita 24, Klein Oak 12
Katy Morton Ranch 36, Pasadena Dobie 17
Klein Collins 23, Houston Lamar 14
Kyle Lehman 42, Austin Akins 35, OT
McAllen Rowe 40, Brownsville Porter 14
McKinney Boyd 10, Lewisville 8
North Garland 42, Carrollton Smith 14
PSJA 37, Brownsville Rivera 21
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 41, Killeen Shoemaker 6
Round Rock Westwood 46, Leander 21
SA Northside Brandeis 49, Boerne-Champion 33
Schertz Clemens 52, Laredo Alexander 0
Spring 20, Fort Bend Hightower 6
CLASS 5A
Austin McCallum 63, Seguin 31
Dallas Highland Park 34, Mansfield Timberview 32
Denton Ryan 48, Wylie East 22
Dumas 52, Lubbock 0
Frisco Independence 29, FW Eaton 28
Frisco Wakeland 41, Richardson Pearce 6
FW Eastern Hills 34, Dallas Hillcrest 8
Gregory-Portland 55, CC Carroll 14
Houston Waltrip 45, Houston Sterling 14
Lockhart 28, Laredo Johnson 10
Mansfield Summit 45, FW Paschal 0
McKinney North 34, Frisco Centennial 28
Mission Memorial 42, Laredo Martin 24
Rosenberg Terry 36, Houston Spring Woods 2
SA Brackenridge 10, SA Kennedy 7
CLASS 4A
Graham 42, WF Hirschi 35
Smithville 56, Austin William Travis 7
Terrell 23, Forney 9
Waco La Vega 42, Fort Worth YMLA 12
CLASS 2A
Gruver 48, Texhoma, Okla. 7
CLASS 1A
Aspermont 71, Guthrie 26
Jayton 52, Cotton Center 0
Rotan 44, Rule 6
OTHER
Rio Grande City La Grulla 38, PSJA Southwest 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Houston Worthing vs. Houston St. Pius X, ccd.
AP Top 10s
Class 6A
1. Allen (2-0) vs. Coppell, Friday.
2. Converse Judson (2-0) vs. SA Roosevelt, Friday.
3. Katy (0-0) at The Woodlands, Saturday.
4. DeSoto (2-0) vs. Midland, Friday.
5. Austin Westlake (2-0) at Pflugerville, Friday.
6. The Woodlands (0-0) vs. Katy, Saturday.
7. Lake Travis (1-1) vs. Dallas Jesuit, Friday.
8. Galena Park North Shore (0-0) at Spring Westfield, Friday.
9. Cibolo Steele (1-1) vs. SA Northside O’Connor, Saturday.
10. Garland Sachse (1-0) beat Mesquite 61-0.
Class 5A
1. Aledo (2-0) vs. Mansfield Legacy, Friday.
2. Manvel (0-0) vs. Pearland, Friday.
3. Temple (2-0) vs. Hewitt Midway, Friday.
4. Denton Ryan (3-0) beat Wylie East 48-22.
5. CC Calallen (2-0) vs. CC King, Friday.
6. Fort Bend Marshall (0-0) at Klein, Friday.
7. Dallas Highland Park (2-1) beat Mansfield Timberview 34-32.
8. College Station (1-1) vs. Houston St. Pius X, Friday.
9. Richmond Foster (0-0) vs. Katy Seven Lakes, Saturday.
10. Mansfield Legacy (0-0) at Aledo, Friday.
Class 4A
1. Carthage (2-0) vs. Whitehouse, Friday.
2. Gilmer (2-0) vs. Argyle Liberty Christian, Friday.
3. West Orange-Stark (0-0) vs. Bridge City, Friday.
4. Argyle (2-0) at Celina, Friday.
5. Waco La Vega (2-0) beat Fort Worth YMLA 42-12
6. Cuero (1-0) at Floresville, Friday.
7. Kennedale (1-0) vs. Alvarado, Friday.
8. Abilene Wylie (2-0) at Denison, Friday.
9. Midlothian Heritage (0-0) at Decatur, Saturday.
10. Van (0-0) at Lindale, Friday.
Class 3A
1. Gunter (2-0) at Whitesboro, Friday.
2. Hallettsville (1-0) vs. Boling, Friday.
3. Lexington (2-0) at Rockdale, Friday.
4. Wall (2-0) vs. Lago Vista, Friday.
5. Newton (1-0) vs. Diboll, Friday.
6. Cameron Yoe (1-1) at China Spring, Friday.
7. Malakoff (2-0) idle.
8. Brock (1-1) at Grapevine Faith, Friday.
9. East Bernard (1-0) at Edna, Friday.
10. Canadian (0-0) at Perryton, Friday.
Class 2A
1. Refugio (1-0) idle.
2. Tenaha (2-0) at Dallas Gateway, Friday.
3. Bremond (2-0) at Milano, Friday.
4. Mason (2-0) at Comfort, Friday.
5. Muenster (2-0) vs. Howe, Friday.
6. Mart (1-1) at McGregor, Friday.
7. Albany (2-0) at Roscoe, Friday.
8. Abernathy (2-0) at Dimmitt, Friday.
9. Iraan (2-0) at McCamey, Friday.
10. Crawford (1-1) vs. Meridian, Friday.
Area standings
District 3-6A
W
L
W
L
Fossil Ridge
0
0
2
0
Timber Creek
0
0
2
0
Haltom
0
0
1
1
Keller Central
0
0
1
2
Abilene
0
0
0
2
Keller
0
0
0
2
Weatherford
0
0
0
2
District 4-6A
W
L
W
L
Arlington
0
0
2
0
Martin
0
0
2
0
Mansfield
0
0
2
0
North Crowley
0
0
1
1
Arl. Bowie
0
0
1
1
Sam Houston
0
0
1
1
Lamar
0
0
1
2
Paschal
0
0
0
3
District 5-6A
W
L
W
L
Carroll
0
0
1
1
Trinity
0
0
1
1
Flower Mound
0
0
1
1
Marcus
0
0
1
1
L.D. Bell
0
0
1
1
Hebron
0
0
1
1
Lewisville
0
0
1
1
TC Nelson
0
0
0
2
District 6-5A
W
L
W
L
Aledo
0
0
2
0
Northwest
0
0
2
0
Boswell
0
0
2
0
Chisholm Trail
0
0
1
1
Brewer
0
0
1
1
Haslet Eaton
0
0
1
2
Azle
0
0
0
2
Saginaw
0
0
0
2
District 7-5A
W
L
W
L
North Side
0
0
2
0
South Hills
0
0
2
0
Wyatt
0
0
2
0
Trimble Tech
0
0
1
1
Western Hills
0
0
1
1
Arl. Heights
0
0
1
1
Southwest
0
0
1
1
YMLA
0
0
0
2
District 8-5A
W
L
W
L
Richland
0
0
2
0
Eastern Hills
0
0
2
1
Coll. Heritage
0
0
1
1
Grapevine
0
0
1
1
Birdville
0
0
0
2
Carter-Riverside
0
0
0
2
Dunbar
0
0
0
2
Polytechnic
0
0
0
2
District 9-5A
W
L
W
L
Burleson
0
0
2
0
Granbury
0
0
2
0
Seguin
0
0
1
1
Burleson Cent.
0
0
1
1
Crowley
0
0
1
1
Joshua
0
0
1
1
Cleburne
0
0
0
2
Everman
0
0
0
2
District 10-5A
W
L
W
L
Mans. Legacy
0
0
2
0
Summit
0
0
2
1
Waxahachie
0
0
1
1
Midlothian
0
0
1
1
Red Oak
0
0
1
1
Lancaster
0
0
1
1
Lake Ridge
0
0
1
1
Timberview
0
0
1
2
District 5-4A Div. 1
W
L
W
L
Mineral Wells
0
0
2
0
Kennedale
0
0
1
0
Castleberry
0
0
0
2
D. Hill-Jarvis
0
0
0
2
Lake Worth
0
0
0
2
Springtown
0
0
0
2
District 4-4A Div. 2
W
L
W
L
Venus
0
0
2
0
FW Benbrook
0
0
1
1
Hillsboro
0
0
1
1
Glen Rose
0
0
1
1
Godley
0
0
1
1
Waxahachie Life
0
0
0
2
