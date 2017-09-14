Haslet Eaton loses heartbreaker on Frisco Independence’s TD as time expires

Frisco Independence scored on a 10-yard pass as time expired to edge Haslet Eaton 29-28 on Thursday night at Northwest ISD Stadium. Eaton’s Titus Swen had just put the Eagles in front 28-23 after a 96-yard TD run with 4:50 to go. After holding the Knights on downs, Eaton drove to the Independence 25 and went into a victory formation to run out the remaining 43 seconds. But the Eagles fumbled and gave Independence the chance they’d need. The Knights’ Kevin Dick hit Jordan Alford for the score as time expired.
Key players: Swen rushed for 233 yards on 25 carries and scored four times for Eaton. Independence QB Kevin Dick was 24-of-39 passing, finding his favorite receiver, Colton Nielsen, 10 times for 117 yards and a score. Alford was the Knights’ leading rusher with 50 yards and a rushing score to go with his winning catch.
Key stat: Eaton had 65 yards in lost yardage in addition to 55 yards in penalties.
Records: Frisco Independence 2-1, Haslet Eaton 1-2
