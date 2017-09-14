Mansfield Summit runs to lopsided victory over Fort Worth Paschal

Brysen McKinney ran for three touchdowns and threw for a fourth score as Mansfield Summit beat Fort Worth Paschal 45-0 on Thursday at Clark Stadium. Summit rolled up 344 yards rushing and threw only nine passes. By halftime, the Jaguars had outgained Paschal 279-56 and led 35-0.

Key players: Summit running back Bryce Nyumah scored on the game’s first play with an 82-yard TD run. McKinney capped Summit’s next drive with a 46-yard TD run for a 14-0 lead. Nyumah and Richard Chark both had over 80 yards rushing and a score.

Key stat: Paschal, led by Givan Rhoades’ 34 yards rushing and Chase Bell’s second-half interception, fumbled nine times (two lost) and completed one pass. Elliott Titus started at quarterback after backing up the first two games. His backup, Prodigy Williams, rushed for 25 yards late. Summit had six holding penalties among nine total.

Records: Mansfield Summit 2-1, FW Paschal 0-3