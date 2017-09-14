Fort Worth YMLA can’t handle Waco La Vega

Jamal Williams threw two touchdown passes to Johnathan Brown as Waco La Vega defeated Fort Worth YMLA 42-12 on Thursday night at Scarborough-Handley Field.
Key players: YMLA’s first score came on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Bryan Cottingim to Draylon Robinson. Cottingim threw for 232 yards and ran for a score. The Wildcats’ Tyjuan Battles caught four passes for 130 yards. La Vega’s Williams hit Brown for scores of 49 and 25 yards in the first half. La Vega closed out its first-half scoring on a 45-yard interception return by Donta Stuart.
Key stat: YMLA’s first touchdown was the first the Pirates had allowed since the opening drive of their first game. La Vega running back Cameron Henry carried 15 times for 128 yards and two TDs.
Records: Waco La Vega 3-0, YMLA 0-3
Comments