Lamar running back Desmond Moultrie breaks away for long yardage as the Vikings played Keller Central in high school football at KISD Athletic Complex, Sept. 14, 2017. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram
High School Football

Arlington Lamar makes one touchdown stand up in win over Keller Central

By Bruce Unrue

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 14, 2017 10:14 PM

Arlington Lamar’s Cade Tresch made a late interception to stop a Keller Central drive and preserve a 7-0 Vikings victory at Keller ISD Stadium. The teams combined for over 600 yards of offense. Each team had five drives of 50 yards or more, but the only score came midway through the third period when Lamar quarterback Jack Dawson found Dayton Dubs in the corner of the end zone for the touchdown. Central fumbled at the Lamar 3-yard line in the first half, and the Chargers were stopped again late in the fourth quarter.

Key players: Dawson led Lamar with 107 rushing yards and 111 yards through the air. Dubs caught six passes for 45 yards. For Central, running back Dain Hammit carried the ball 15 times for 85 yards, and Jack Hecker passed for 155 yards.

Key stat: The Lamar defense gave up 285 yards to the Chargers, but most of it came between the 20-yard lines. Central drives ended seven times with punts, twice with turnovers and once on downs. The Vikings finished with 345 yards of offense,but did not turn the ball over.

Records: Arlington Lamar 1-2, Keller Central 1-2

