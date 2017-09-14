FW Eastern Hills scores 3 quick touchdowns in second quarter, drops Dallas Hillcrest

Fort Worth Eastern Hills scored three times in less than 2 1/2 minutes in the second quarter, then coasted to a 34-8 victory against Dallas Hillcrest at Farrington Field. The game was a scoreless tie before Eastern Hills quarterback Anthony Maxwell connected with Courtland Walton for a 59-yard touchdown with 7:07 left before halftime. The Panthers fumbled on back-to-back possessions, and Eastern Hills capitalized with touchdowns each time by Derrick Marshall, one an 18-yard pass from Maxwell and the other on a 22-yard run.
Key players: In addition to his two first-half touchdown passes, Maxwell rushed for a 66-yard score in the third quarter. Walton caught six passes for 184 yards for the Highlanders. Maxwell finished 9-for-13 passing for 221 yards.
Key stat: The teams combined for 12 fumbles (Eastern Hills seven, Hillcrest five) and each lost three. However, all three of the Hillcrest fumbles resulted in Highlanders scores, while the Panthers could only capitalize once.
Records: Eastern Hills 2-1, Hillcrest 1-2
