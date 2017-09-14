More Videos

Summit QB Brysen McKinney runs and throws Jaguars to victory 0:51

Summit QB Brysen McKinney runs and throws Jaguars to victory

Pause
RAW: Lamar wideout makes a nifty over-the-shoulder grab 0:17

RAW: Lamar wideout makes a nifty over-the-shoulder grab

Funkytown Donuts, keeping it funky and tasty 0:41

Funkytown Donuts, keeping it funky and tasty

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Top Cowboys playmakers in Sunday's victory over the Giants 0:36

Top Cowboys playmakers in Sunday's victory over the Giants

Boeing demonstrates its T-X training jet 1:27

Boeing demonstrates its T-X training jet

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

Security camera footage shows thieves stealing trailer meant for Harvey relief 1:38

Security camera footage shows thieves stealing trailer meant for Harvey relief

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 1:15

Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

  • RAW: Lamar wideout makes a nifty over-the-shoulder grab

    After a scoreless first half, the Vikings got on the scoreboard with senior WR Dayton Dubs' touchdown catch.

After a scoreless first half, the Vikings got on the scoreboard with senior WR Dayton Dubs' touchdown catch. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajsrla@star-telegram.com
After a scoreless first half, the Vikings got on the scoreboard with senior WR Dayton Dubs' touchdown catch. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajsrla@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Lamar senior with a splendid over-the-shoulder TD reception

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

September 14, 2017 9:34 PM

Arlington Lamar and Keller Central played to a scoreless first half until the Vikings got on the board first with an over-the-shoulder TD catch from senior receiver Dayton Dubs. Sophomore quarterback Jack Dawson floated a 12-yard pass over Dubs’ right shoulder for the score with five minutes left in the third quarter.

Dubs has interest from SMU, Texas State and UT-San Antonio, and has been to camps at Texas and Texas A&M.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Summit QB Brysen McKinney runs and throws Jaguars to victory

View More Video