Lamar senior with a splendid over-the-shoulder TD reception

Arlington Lamar and Keller Central played to a scoreless first half until the Vikings got on the board first with an over-the-shoulder TD catch from senior receiver Dayton Dubs. Sophomore quarterback Jack Dawson floated a 12-yard pass over Dubs’ right shoulder for the score with five minutes left in the third quarter.
Dubs has interest from SMU, Texas State and UT-San Antonio, and has been to camps at Texas and Texas A&M.
UT Camp 2017‼️ #hookem #vfnd #one @_DaytonDubs_ @WardellWright1 @tre_brown8700 @Mr2Damngood @jones_knows12 @BGShaneBuechele @ERKELL1345 pic.twitter.com/ZVGmpQQy5j— Jenny Dubs (@jenny_dubs) July 22, 2017
Excited to attend the Texas tech spring game tomorrow ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/x7d9JCUJDm— Dayton Dubs (@_DaytonDubs_) March 31, 2017
The maroon and white was something else #GigEm pic.twitter.com/rm8eND49dE— Dayton Dubs (@_DaytonDubs_) July 23, 2017
