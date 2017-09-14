Texas Tech WR commit blocks two defenders to help Denton Ryan

Denton Ryan, ranked No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Class 5A state poll, is all over Wylie East during Thursday night’s game. Freshman Billy Bowman and senior Gabriel Douglas both have caught two touchdown receptions as the Raiders are leading 35-7 in the first half.
Bowman scored from 49 yards out to give Ryan a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but Douglas had a huge part in the play.
Oklahoma State commit Spencer Sanders threw to Bowman for a wide receiver screen and Douglas, a Texas Tech commit and four-star prospect, leveled one East defender and blocked another as Bowman was untouchded all the way to the end zone.
