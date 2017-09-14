More Videos

Summit QB Brysen McKinney runs and throws Jaguars to victory

Summit QB Brysen McKinney runs and throws Jaguars to victory

    Four-star prospect Gabriel Douglas, committed to Tech last October, made two blocks to help Billy Bowman score from 49 yards out in the first half against Wylie East.

High School Football

Texas Tech WR commit blocks two defenders to help Denton Ryan

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

September 14, 2017 8:25 PM

Denton Ryan, ranked No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Class 5A state poll, is all over Wylie East during Thursday night’s game. Freshman Billy Bowman and senior Gabriel Douglas both have caught two touchdown receptions as the Raiders are leading 35-7 in the first half.

Bowman scored from 49 yards out to give Ryan a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but Douglas had a huge part in the play.

Oklahoma State commit Spencer Sanders threw to Bowman for a wide receiver screen and Douglas, a Texas Tech commit and four-star prospect, leveled one East defender and blocked another as Bowman was untouchded all the way to the end zone.

