Top prep running back Kirby Bennett returns to Texas

One of the nation’s top running back recruits Kirby Bennett is back in Texas for the 2017 season.
Bennett, who rushed for 808 yards and six touchdowns on 127 carries for Allen in 2016, transferred to Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman in December. He cited his mother’s changing employment as the reason for the move.
Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football reported confirmed that Bennett was enrolled at Frisco Lone Star Wednesday morning.
Just spoke to Frisco Lone Star HC Jeff Rayburn he confirmed my earlier tweet that Kirby Bennett is enrolled and eligible for 2017 #txhsfb— Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) August 23, 2017
Bennett was dismissed by Bishop Gorman in June, however. Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez told The Las Vegas Review-Journal that Bennett “kicked himself off the team.”
Bennett tweeted out a picture of his Lone Star uniform today with the message: “Thank you for everything @BishopGormanFB.
He ended the brief message with “Reinstated... #txhsfb.”
Thank you for everything @BishopGormanFB— Kirby Bennett (@Thekirbybennett) August 23, 2017
Reinstated... #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/bhEEZmW2Sx
Lone Star plays at Mansfield Timberview at Vernon Newsom Stadium in Mansfield on Sept. 8.
Bennett played at Dallas Parish Episcopal as a freshman before transferring to Allen. He rushed for 138 yards and two first-half touchdowns in the Class 6A Division I quarterfinals in December. Allen was eliminated the next week against The Woodlands in the semifinals and finished 14-1.
ESPN ranks Bennett No. 50 among running back recruits for the Class of 2018.
