Final tune-ups approach, real high school football games next week

While some districts started their school year this week, and others Aug. 16, Aledo and Northwest ISDs begin on Monday.
This means the varsity football scrimmage for Aledo at Trophy Club Nelson begins at 9 a.m. Friday. Many other teams meet Friday night.
Garland ISD also begins Monday, so Garland Lakeview Centennial is at Richland at 9 a.m. Friday.
For Richland, it’s their second scrimmage. The Rebels scrimmaged Denton Ryan last week. Richland skipped spring drills, so they started August camp on Aug. 7.
For all the Class 6A and 5A schools that had spring drills, Friday is the last test before the regular season begins. Week 1 is Aug. 31-Sept. 2.
Here’s a list of area scrimmages:
Thursday
Dallas Sunset at Diamond Hill-Jarvis 3 p.m.
Nolan Catholic at Southwest 6 p.m.
Arlington Heights at Graham 7 p.m.
Friday
Aledo at Trophy Club Nelson 9 a.m.
Garland Lakeview at Richland 9 a.m.
Wyatt at Seagoville 10 a.m.
Haltom at Irving 5 p.m.
Carter-Riverside at Lake Country 6 p.m.
Lamar at Grand Prairie 6 p.m.
White Settlement Brewer at Crowley 6 p.m.
Mansfield Summit at Keller 6 p.m.
Polytechnic at Western Hills 6 p.m.
Saginaw at Paschal 6 p.m.
Trimble Tech at Eastern Hills 6 p.m.
Midlothian at Haslet Eaton 6:30 p.m.
SGP at Bowie 6:30 p.m.
Prosper at Colleyville Heritage 6:30 p.m.
Allen at Martin 7 p.m.
Arlington at Carroll 7 p.m.
Azle at Burleson 7 p.m.
Birdville at Keller Fossil Ridge 7 p.m.
Burleson Centennial at Mansfield Legacy 7 p.m.
Cedar Hill vs. Timberview at R.L. Anderson Stadium 7 p.m.
Euless Trinity vs. Denton Guyer at Pennington Field 7 p.m.
Granbury at Stephenville 7 p.m.
Keller Timber Creek at Everman 7 p.m.
Mansfield vs. Hurst L.D. Bell at Newsom Stadium 7 p.m.
Northwest at Marcus 7 p.m.
Saginaw Boswell at Grapevine 7 p.m.
Seguin at Sam Houston 7 p.m.
South Hills at Dunbar 7 p.m.
FW YMLA at Joshua 7 p.m.
Mansfield Lake Ridge at Frisco Lone Star 7:15 p.m.
Keller Central at Irving Nimitz 7:30 p.m.
Kenendale at Sherman 7:30 p.m.
Weatherford at Saginaw Chisholm Trail 7:30 p.m.
