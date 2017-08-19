Former Mansfield standout Kennedy Brooks to miss season at Oklahoma

A promising college career will have to wait one more year to begin as former Mansfield running back Kennedy Brooks will be sidelined for his freshman season at Oklahoma with a shoulder injury.

Lincoln Riley says true freshman Kennedy Brooks will be sidelined for the season with a shoulder injury. Hopes to get him back by spring — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 19, 2017

#Sooners HC Lincoln Riley confirms frosh RB Kennedy Brooks will miss the season with a shoulder injury. — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) August 19, 2017

“He’s going to be sidelined for the season,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley told Cody Stavenhagen of the Tulsa World. “It just was an injury that was just time to get it cleaned up, and it wasn’t worth pushing it right now at this point. So he’ll be out this season, he’ll rehab, and the hope is to have him ready to go by spring ball.”

Brooks was a four-star recruit in high school and won multiple awards including District 4-6A MVP and the 2016 Landry Award. He was the Star-Telegram super team offensive player of the year and was first-team all-state his junior and senior seasons.

This will put Brooks @offenseofmind over 200yds on 1st carry of second half #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/HoSqVf4Tv9 — Matt Martinez (@MCTinez817) September 3, 2016

Last season, Brooks rushed for 2,865 yards and 40 touchdowns in 11 games, helping the Tigers to a District 4-6A, bi-district and area championship. He finished his career with at least 100 yards rushing in 25 consecutive games.

As a junior, he had 3,522 yards rushing, which ranked eighth all-time in Texas for a single season. In his high school career, Brooks had 885 carries, 7,658 yards and 96 touchdowns.