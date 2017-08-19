Mansfield running back Kennedy Brooks receives the trademark fedora trophy at the Hope Center in Plano. ezarate@star-telegram.com
Mansfield running back Kennedy Brooks receives the trademark fedora trophy at the Hope Center in Plano. ezarate@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Former Mansfield standout Kennedy Brooks to miss season at Oklahoma

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

August 19, 2017 2:54 PM

A promising college career will have to wait one more year to begin as former Mansfield running back Kennedy Brooks will be sidelined for his freshman season at Oklahoma with a shoulder injury.

“He’s going to be sidelined for the season,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley told Cody Stavenhagen of the Tulsa World. “It just was an injury that was just time to get it cleaned up, and it wasn’t worth pushing it right now at this point. So he’ll be out this season, he’ll rehab, and the hope is to have him ready to go by spring ball.”

Brooks was a four-star recruit in high school and won multiple awards including District 4-6A MVP and the 2016 Landry Award. He was the Star-Telegram super team offensive player of the year and was first-team all-state his junior and senior seasons.

Last season, Brooks rushed for 2,865 yards and 40 touchdowns in 11 games, helping the Tigers to a District 4-6A, bi-district and area championship. He finished his career with at least 100 yards rushing in 25 consecutive games.

As a junior, he had 3,522 yards rushing, which ranked eighth all-time in Texas for a single season. In his high school career, Brooks had 885 carries, 7,658 yards and 96 touchdowns.

