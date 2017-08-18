South Hills's Trey Jones, left gets away from Saginaw's Isaiah Bowen after a catch and run for a first down during the first quarterf of Friday's, September 2, 2016 football game at Rough Rider Stadium in Saginaw.
High School Football

University of Massachusetts land verbal commit from South Hills QB Trey Jones

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

August 18, 2017 3:41 PM

Trey Jones got his chance to play quarterback at Fort Worth South Hills two years ago when its starter went down with an injury. Now a senior, he’s committed to play college football.

Jones committed to the University of Massachusetts on Thursday - the sixth 2018 commit for the Minutemen and second from Texas.

“It feels just like Fort Worth to me, to be honest,” Jones told 247Sports. “It feels like home.”

Tylan Wallace was coming off an all-state season in 2014, but as a junior he tore his ACL just two weeks before the regular season. Stepped in his place was Jones, who played mostly defense, but barely any quarterback.

Jones shined, throwing for a school-record 2,497 yards, which broke Wallace’s record of 2,123 yards the year before. He accounted for over 3,200 yards and 41 touchdowns, and helped the Scorpions to a second-straight playoff berth.

Last season, Jones was back at quarterback after Wallace suffered another ACL injury. Jones finished first-team all-district and guided South Hills to its first 10-0 season and first district title. He threw 12 TDs, and rushed for 833 yards and 15 TDs.

