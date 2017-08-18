University of Massachusetts land verbal commit from South Hills QB Trey Jones

Trey Jones got his chance to play quarterback at Fort Worth South Hills two years ago when its starter went down with an injury. Now a senior, he’s committed to play college football.

Jones committed to the University of Massachusetts on Thursday - the sixth 2018 commit for the Minutemen and second from Texas.

“It feels just like Fort Worth to me, to be honest,” Jones told 247Sports. “It feels like home.”

Tylan Wallace was coming off an all-state season in 2014, but as a junior he tore his ACL just two weeks before the regular season. Stepped in his place was Jones, who played mostly defense, but barely any quarterback.

Jones shined, throwing for a school-record 2,497 yards, which broke Wallace’s record of 2,123 yards the year before. He accounted for over 3,200 yards and 41 touchdowns, and helped the Scorpions to a second-straight playoff berth.

4:20Q1 Trey Jones 33yd TD pass to Calvin Clater to give @SouthHillsFB a 20-0 lead over Tech early #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/hY3StnrxCN — Matt Martinez (@MCTinez817) September 23, 2016

Last season, Jones was back at quarterback after Wallace suffered another ACL injury. Jones finished first-team all-district and guided South Hills to its first 10-0 season and first district title. He threw 12 TDs, and rushed for 833 yards and 15 TDs.