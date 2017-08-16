Varsity season denied to Weatherford QB transfer

Regarded as one of the top Class of 2020 quarterbacks in the country, Weatherford sophomore Ken Seals will have to wait one year to showcase his talent at the varsity level for the Kangaroos.

On Wednesday, the UIL State Executive Committee denied his appeal by a 10-1 vote. Representatives from District 3-6A ruled against Seals by a 6-0 vote in June.

“Disappointed for the kid, hate to see the kid heartbroken, but what can you do,” Weatherford coach Billy Mathis said. “It’s out of our hands - we presented all the information. They voted and nothing else we can do about it.”

Seals, who transferred from Azle in April, met with the UIL in Austin - one of six hearings scheduled on Wednesday. The others are also for players who were ruled to have transferred for athletic purposes, which includes Metroplex schools Duncanville and South Garland.

“The UIL made its decision and we’re moving forward,” said Ken’s father, Robert Seals, adding that the matter is now closed. “Ken will continue to train hard and play hard.”

Mathis, who is in his first year with Weatherford, says Seals will play on the junior varsity team and still contribute to the Kangaroos. As a freshman on the Azle varsity, Seals threw for 1,414 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

“He’ll play JV and be out there throwing against the varsity in practice,” Mathis said. “He’ll do his part and help make us better.”