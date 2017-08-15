L.D. Bell football has a one-word answer to playing in such a tough district

The L.D. Bell Blue Raiders chose the motto “Embrace the Challenge” for the coming football season. Head coach Mike Glaze said it really comes down to one word — work — and his players have bought in.
“We know that we compete in a very challenging district and have a challenging schedule. And we will face some adverse situations this fall, but we know what we have and how hard we’ve worked to have a successful season,” Glaze said. “It’s a new team and a new year and I am extremely excited to start working with the 2017 version of Blue Raider Football.”
The Blue Raiders return five offensive and three defensive players from last season’s 3-7 squad that got off to a 2-1 start before struggling to 1-6 in District 5-6A. They were a few plays from a .500 season, posting their best record since going 7-4 and reaching bi-district in 2013.
District 5-6A includes perennial powers Southlake Carroll and Euless Trinity, ranked 15th and 24th in the state in Class 6A by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and coming off 10-2 (7-0 district) and 7-4 (4-3 district) records. However, no team in the league advanced past the second round last season, with other records including playoff teams Lewisville Hebron (8-4, 5-2), Trophy Club Nelson (4-7, 4-3), along with Flower Mound Marcus (5-5, 3-4), Flower Mound (4-6, 3-4) and Lewisville (3-7, 1-6).
The Raiders hit the practice field for the first of their fall workouts Aug. 14. However, the quest for their first winning season and subsequent playoff berth since 2013 resulted in a busy summer.
@LDBellFootball grind on the grass! #reviBell2017
The summer included 7-on-7. Bell participated in a league with some other area teams, along with playing in a couple of tournaments.
“We also just played some pickup games here and there,” head coach Mike Glaze said. “We steadily improved throughout the summer.
“The obvious benefits of participating in 7-on-7 are throwing and catching, working coverage skills and team camaraderie, but also we get some conditioning and more opportunities to compete. And competition is one of our core values.”
The linemen were also busy during the summer, competing in two Lineman Challenges. They finished seventh in the state in their division and won the sled push for the Big School Division in the State Lineman Challenge at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.
“The Lineman Challenges are a little different from 7-on-7 because there is not as much football skill work as it is just competing and working together,” Glaze said. “It is a great opportunity not only for the big guys to compete, but also for the offensive linemen to work with the defensive lineman instead of against them as they do in practice each day.
“It helps to build that connection and unity within our program.”
Glaze said the OL and DL players have also been playing sand volleyball, using medicine balls, against linemen from Colleyville Heritage.
“It has been fun to watch. Our guys have really enjoyed it,” he said.
18x100 is how @LDBellFootball does it on the last day of Summer Dedication! #reviBell2017 #ETC
Glaze said Bell players are expected to attend the team’s Summer Dedication strength and conditioning program Monday through Thursday mornings. They also received quarterback/receiver training through the Quarterback Ranch on Wednesday nights and Saturday mornings.
Not only do these help returning varsity players, they are also important for newcomers to the program, Glaze said.
“It allows them to begin building relationships with our players and coaches and start getting assimilated into the culture of L.D. Bell football,” he said. “It also gives them a chance to witness the expectations we have for our student-athletes in our program.
“We have enjoyed a pretty good turnout for our workouts this summer. I think every coach in the state of Texas would like to have more kids at their workouts, but I know that the guys that we are depending on have done a great job and worked as hard as anyone this summer.”
Along with the athletes, Glaze said the coaches have been quite busy this summer preparing for another season. He said most of the varsity coaches have been working with players four days a week.
“Winning is uncommon and it takes an uncommon level of commitment. The participation and effort by our athletes in the summer program show the commitment dedication our coaches and athletes have to our program,” he said. “It’s a testament to the culture of Blue Raider football.
“Our coaching staff has worked extremely hard this summer to prepare our student-athletes to be successful this fall. We ask a lot of our players and our staff models the hard work and dedication needed from our players.”
As the opening week of practice comes to a close, the team will enjoy its annual Blue Raider Splash Party at the Bedford Boys Ranch. It’s a good team bonding activity, Glaze said.
“Our Blue Raider Football booster club puts it on for our players and provides a time for our guys to have some fun after a tough first week of practice,” he said.
