Varsity season on the line for Weatherford QB transfer Ken Seals

Representatives from District 3-6A ruled against Weatherford transfer quarterback Ken Seals by a 6-0 vote in June. Now the sophomore is taking his appeal to the top.

The 2017 varsity season for Seals is on the line Wednesday morning in Austin.

The UIL State Executive Committee will meet from 9:35 a.m. to 10:10 a.m., to determine Seals’ eligibility. He moved from Azle and was ruled ineligible by the district for athletic purposes.

Love my old teammates/coaches -Expect GREAT things from the Hornets this season. Looking forward to W'ford & Azle dominating #bittersweet pic.twitter.com/QHRDm2u7Jg — Ken Seals (@KenSealsQB) April 20, 2017

Seals’ hearing is among six scheduled by the UIL on Wednesday. The others are also for players who were ruled to have transferred for athletic purposes.

In June, Robert Seals, Ken’s father, says the transfer was for academic purposes, but Azle coach Devon Dorris checked a box on a UIL transfer form stating that he believed the move was for athletic reasons.

“You don’t leave one 2-8 team to go to another 2-8 team because of athletics – when we had Aledo, Brock, [Fort Worth] All Saints that we could have gone to, all state championship teams and all closer to us than Weatherford – if it was for athletic purposes,” Robert Seals said.

Ken Seals threw for 1,414 yards and 10 touchdowns last season with Azle. If the 3-6A decision is upheld be the UIL, Seals could play on the Weatherford junior varsity this season.