High School Football

July 13, 2017 9:44 AM

Player Spotlight: Eaton junior Jackson Skelton

By Brian Gosset

Jackson Skelton and the rest of his Eaton Eagle teammates nearly made the playoffs in the school’s first year of playing at the UIL varsity level.

The Eagles won their opener 55-0 against Denton Braswell and then won back-to-back games in October at Azle and Saginaw to put themselves in playoff contention entering the final week of the regular season.

Skelton plays center, but can play every position on the offensive line. The 6-foot-1 and 235-pounder was voted to second-team all-district for 6-5A.

He’s played for the past four years and wants to play in college because he loves the level of competition.

What are you most looking forward to for next season?

SKELTON: Winning more games and making the playoffs.

If you could play any other sport, what would it be?

SKELTON: Javelin throw

If you could play any other position, what would it be?

SKELTON: Defensive end. I have played there before and feel I can contribute at that position as well.

Most memorable moment this past season?

SKELTON: Our game against Northwest. I played all positions on the offensive line.

Career/Major plans in college?

SKELTON: Physical therapy. I want to learn more about how the body works and it's ability to heal and recover.

What makes you different than any other person when it comes to sports?

SKELTON: I am fast for my size and it catches people off guard.

Favorite sport to watch?

SKELTON: Football

Least favorite?

SKELTON: Baseball

Favorite food?

SKELTON: Pasta

Favorite restaurant?

SKELTON: Jason’s Deli

Favorite show?

SKELTON: The Office

Favorite movie?

SKELTON: Gladiator

Favorite book?

SKELTON: Tuesday’s with Morrie

Favorite athlete?

SKELTON: J.J. Watt

Celebrity crush?

SKELTON: Jennifer Lawrence

Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram?

SKELTON: Twitter

Favorite animal?

SKELTON: Lion

Favorite color?

SKELTON: Red

Best friend?

SKELTON: Dawson Holley from LD Bell

