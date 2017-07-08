Dual-threat QB from Lake Dallas transfers to Colleyville Heritage

Colleyville Heritage and coach Joe Willis has yet another quarterback for the upcoming season.
Drew Sanders, who’s drawing offers from TCU, Oklahoma, Baylor, Georgia and Oregon, leaves Lake Dallas to transfer to Heritage - following his father Mitch, who is now the assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator for Willis’ squad.
Big news out of Lake Dallas today, as sophomore quarterback phenom Drew Sanders has transferred to Colleyville Heritage.— Tim Glaze (@timothyglaze) July 7, 2017
Great unofficial visit to OU! A big thanks to Coach Riley, Coach Gundy and the rest of the Sooner staff and players! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/IGJ1sbzkAQ— Drew Sanders (@Drew_16Sanders) June 21, 2017
So thankful to have met Coach Taggart today and receive an offer from the University of Oregon! #DoSomething #GoDucks #OSQB #TrueBuzz pic.twitter.com/G1VQDiCilU— Drew Sanders (@Drew_16Sanders) June 9, 2017
Sanders opened some eyes as a freshman with the Falcons, finishing with second team all-district honors.
In 10 games, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound dual-threat quarterback led Lake Dallas in rushing with 77 carries for 438 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 392 yards passing and two touchdowns.
He rushed 19 times for 176 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-14 win vs. Carrollton Creekview on Oct. 20.
Willis looks to replace Cam Roane, who’s now at San Diego State. Bishop Lynch transfer Jagger LaRoe and last year’s backup Landry French are others that will be battling for the starting position.
