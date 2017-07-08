Heritage head coach Joe Willis watches action in the second quarter as Colleyville Heritage played Denton Ryan in a State Quarterfinals high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium Saturday morning Dec. 03, 2016.
Heritage head coach Joe Willis watches action in the second quarter as Colleyville Heritage played Denton Ryan in a State Quarterfinals high school football playoff game at AT&T Stadium Saturday morning Dec. 03, 2016. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

July 08, 2017 12:11 PM

Dual-threat QB from Lake Dallas transfers to Colleyville Heritage

By Brian Gosset

Colleyville Heritage and coach Joe Willis has yet another quarterback for the upcoming season.

Drew Sanders, who’s drawing offers from TCU, Oklahoma, Baylor, Georgia and Oregon, leaves Lake Dallas to transfer to Heritage - following his father Mitch, who is now the assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator for Willis’ squad.

Sanders opened some eyes as a freshman with the Falcons, finishing with second team all-district honors.

In 10 games, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound dual-threat quarterback led Lake Dallas in rushing with 77 carries for 438 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 392 yards passing and two touchdowns.

He rushed 19 times for 176 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-14 win vs. Carrollton Creekview on Oct. 20.

Willis looks to replace Cam Roane, who’s now at San Diego State. Bishop Lynch transfer Jagger LaRoe and last year’s backup Landry French are others that will be battling for the starting position.

