Player Spotlight: Arlington Lamar senior Dayton Dubs

Watch out for the name Dayton Dubs when the 2017 high school football season begins.
A second-team all 4-6A receiver last season, the 6-footer finished with a team-high 463 yards receiving and eight touchdowns for the Vikings. He had 28 catches and averaged 16.5 yards per catch.
Dubs, been playing on the gridiron since he was five, wants to play at the next level.
He also played soccer, but loves football and ever since he watched it on TV, it was a dream of his to play in college and the National Football League. He’s always loved competing against others too.
What are you most looking forward to for next season?
DUBS: Having a “break out” season for my senior year.
If you could play any other sport, what would it be?
DUBS: Soccer because I grew up playing soccer until I was 14.
If you could play any other position, what would it be?
DUBS: Safety because I find it easy to read what a quarterback will do since I’m a receiver.
Most memorable moment this past season?
DUBS: My 64-yard touchdown against Keller Central to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.
Career/Major plans in college?
DUBS: Business. I want to eventually start my own company of some sort. I find it fun and exciting to make my own business decisions. I am very independent.
What makes you different than any other person when it comes to sports?
DUBS: My character on the field and passion for the game.
Favorite sport to watch?
DUBS: College football
Least favorite?
DUBS: Tennis
Favorite food?
DUBS: Shrimp pasta
Favorite restaurant?
DUBS: Pluckers
Favorite show?
DUBS: SportsCenter
Favorite movie?
DUBS: Wolf of Wall Street
Favorite book?
DUBS: The Bible
Favorite athlete?
DUBS: DeAndre Hopkins
Celebrity crush?
DUBS: Margot Robbie
Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram?
DUBS: Twitter
Favorite animal?
DUBS: Gorilla
Favorite color?
DUBS: Blue
Best friend?
DUBS: Red
