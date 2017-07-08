Jenny Dubs Courtesy
Jenny Dubs Courtesy

High School Football

July 08, 2017 11:10 AM

Player Spotlight: Arlington Lamar senior Dayton Dubs

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Watch out for the name Dayton Dubs when the 2017 high school football season begins.

A second-team all 4-6A receiver last season, the 6-footer finished with a team-high 463 yards receiving and eight touchdowns for the Vikings. He had 28 catches and averaged 16.5 yards per catch.

Dubs, been playing on the gridiron since he was five, wants to play at the next level.

He also played soccer, but loves football and ever since he watched it on TV, it was a dream of his to play in college and the National Football League. He’s always loved competing against others too.

What are you most looking forward to for next season?

DUBS: Having a “break out” season for my senior year.

If you could play any other sport, what would it be?

DUBS: Soccer because I grew up playing soccer until I was 14.

If you could play any other position, what would it be?

DUBS: Safety because I find it easy to read what a quarterback will do since I’m a receiver.

Most memorable moment this past season?

DUBS: My 64-yard touchdown against Keller Central to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Career/Major plans in college?

DUBS: Business. I want to eventually start my own company of some sort. I find it fun and exciting to make my own business decisions. I am very independent.

What makes you different than any other person when it comes to sports?

DUBS: My character on the field and passion for the game.

Favorite sport to watch?

DUBS: College football

Least favorite?

DUBS: Tennis

Favorite food?

DUBS: Shrimp pasta

Favorite restaurant?

DUBS: Pluckers

Favorite show?

DUBS: SportsCenter

Favorite movie?

DUBS: Wolf of Wall Street

Favorite book?

DUBS: The Bible

Favorite athlete?

DUBS: DeAndre Hopkins

Celebrity crush?

DUBS: Margot Robbie

Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram?

DUBS: Twitter

Favorite animal?

DUBS: Gorilla

Favorite color?

DUBS: Blue

Best friend?

DUBS: Red

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale, 21-13, and into 4A DI title game

Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale, 21-13, and into 4A DI title game 3:18

Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale, 21-13, and into 4A DI title game
God Bless America 1:12

God Bless America
Experimental treatment provides hope against brain cancer 4:15

Experimental treatment provides hope against brain cancer

View More Video