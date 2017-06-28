North Texas lands commitment from Lake Ridge QB Jason Bean

Mansfield Lake Ridge senior quarterback Jason Bean is staying close to home after the Eagles gunslinger committed to North Texas on Wednesday.
He went with the Mean Green over offers from SMU, Colorado State, Liberty and Louisiana Tech.
Committed pic.twitter.com/J1A9A04IdH— Jason (@jasonbean24) June 28, 2017
Bean, who was second team all-district for 10-5A, threw for 2,956 yards in 13 games (227.4 per game) and 29 TDs for the Eagles, who went to the third round of the Class 5A Division I playoffs.
Bean, who completed 53 percent of his passes, added 530 yards rushing and seven TDs. He threw for three or more passing touchdowns seven times last season. He threw for over 300 yards three times with a season-high 370 yards on 15 of 22 passing and three TDs against Midlothian on Oct. 14.
Against Red Oak on Oct. 7, Bean ran for 154 yards and three TDs on just nine carries.
Comments