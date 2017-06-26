Some coaches want more involvement in 7-on-7, but that could backfire

Texas high school football coaches must feel like they are in no-man’s land.
Perhaps you missed the story that appeared a few weeks ago where the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) met with UIL officials about the possibility of limiting third-party entities coaching 7-on-7 teams.
Currently, high school coaches are prohibited from doing so. They can only observe. Maybe a parent will organize the team. However, over the years, trainers or other types of coaches have become increasingly involved with those teams.
The THSCA is concerned these individuals are having more contact with college football programs than the coaches are. The THSCA is looking to the UIL for some guidance and possibly some relief. Basically, they want to know if there is a way they can coach these 7-on-7 teams.
Essentially, this is a recruiting issue. Third-party 7-on-7 coaches or trainers have created a market where they know just as much about a player as the coach does. It isn’t new. This has been going on for about 10 years.
But what we’re seeing in this decade is that there is a proliferation of third-party coaches. Baseball and basketball have long been dealing with this.
However, the paradox is that if the school coaches eventually get what they want by coaching these 7-on-7 teams, it could come with consequences.
For instance:
▪ If school coaches are allowed to coach these teams, there’s still nothing really restricting their players from maintaining some kind of relationship with third-party coaches. If the athletes want to do it, they’re going to be resourceful enough to find a way.
▪ If school coaches are allowed to coach year round, then you could see typical athletic periods threatened during the school year.
▪ If coaches are allowed to coach year round, that might give principals and superintendents grounds to force the head coaches back into the classroom. A healthy number of upper classification coaches are not teaching. In some cases, coordinators are either not teaching or teaching a very light schedule.
▪ If coaches are allowed to coach year round, it won’t be limited to football. Every sport will need to have the same opportunity.
From what I have learned, the UIL is allowing the THSCA to run this past its membership to learn if there is a consensus pushing for changes.
I’ve learned from talking to a couple of sources that there aren’t many coaches concerned about this. If they can observe their teams, they know exactly what those teams are doing or what they should be doing. There’s nothing stopping them from talking to the 7-on-7 coach.
Maybe this reaches the UIL Legislative Council’s agenda in October. Maybe more time is needed.
I can certainly empathize with the coaches who believe this is making it more difficult for recruits to come to a sound decision about where they want to play college football. There are more voices, more potential ulterior motives in play. Relationships between coaches and players and the college football coaches recruiting their schools could become strained. Those are valid fears.
However, if you want to start addressing a problem, you must begin a dialogue. Maybe we’re on the right path toward that.
Speaking of 7-on-7, it was a very quiet summer for Northeast Tarrant County teams qualifying for the state tournament, which begins Thursday in College Station. Birdville and Northwest V.R. Eaton are the only area teams participating. They are in the big school (Division I) bracket. Birdville shares a pool with Cedar Park, Jacksonville and Cy Creek. Eaton is in a pool with Katy Cinco Ranch, Lufkin and Georgetown.
Keep in mind, success in the state tournament is not a prelude to what kind of fall a team will have. Most programs are involved in weekly leagues where they play three games in a night. Competing is important, but the summer 7-on-7 season’s primary focus is repetitions. State championships are not won in June.
