June 15, 2017 7:45 PM

Ohio State, Stanford offer Legacy safety Jalen Catalon

Already with some of the top football programs in the country on his radar, highly-recruited safety Jalen Catalon can add two more schools to the list.

Stanford offered the Legacy junior on June 12 and three days later, Ohio State sent him an offer.

Catalon is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Other schools on his list include Clemson, Oklahoma, SMU and TCU. He recorded 183 tackles, nine interceptions and seven tackles for loss during the season

The 5-foot-10 safety had a memorable sophomore campaign, helping the Broncos to the fourth round for the first time. He was voted Star-Telegram Defensive Player of the Year, Associated Press Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year and District 10-5A Defensive Player of the Year.

