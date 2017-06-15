Grapevine quarterback Alan Bowman commits to Texas Tech

Grapevine quarterback Alan Bowman is the reigning District 8-5A MVP, threw for over 3,300 yards and 42 touchdowns and will enter the fall as one of the top QBs in the Metroplex.
The three-star recruit will also enter his senior season maybe as the face of Texas Tech football after he announced on Twitter his commitment to the Red Raiders.
Committed!!#GUNSUP pic.twitter.com/DF49i37ywD— Alan Bowman (@_alanbowman_) June 14, 2017
The 6-foot-3 Bowman is the No. 27 pro-style quarterback in the country and No. 106 overall prospect in the state according to 247Sports.
He received an offer from Tech on June 11. Here he talks to Scout on his decision to go to Lubbock.
.@_alanbowman_ to Zach Carnes again! Grapevine 42, Dunbar 0 10:14 4Q. pic.twitter.com/GldK30YDQW— Darren Lauber (@darren_lauber) September 30, 2016
.@_alanbowman_'s 4th TD pass goes to Zach Carnes. Grapevine 35, Dunbar 0 11:30 4Q. pic.twitter.com/wuvPdkRrDR— Darren Lauber (@darren_lauber) September 30, 2016
