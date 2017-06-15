Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

June 15, 2017 7:19 PM

Grapevine quarterback Alan Bowman commits to Texas Tech

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Grapevine quarterback Alan Bowman is the reigning District 8-5A MVP, threw for over 3,300 yards and 42 touchdowns and will enter the fall as one of the top QBs in the Metroplex.

The three-star recruit will also enter his senior season maybe as the face of Texas Tech football after he announced on Twitter his commitment to the Red Raiders.

The 6-foot-3 Bowman is the No. 27 pro-style quarterback in the country and No. 106 overall prospect in the state according to 247Sports.

He received an offer from Tech on June 11. Here he talks to Scout on his decision to go to Lubbock.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale, 21-13, and into 4A DI title game

Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale, 21-13, and into 4A DI title game 3:18

Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale, 21-13, and into 4A DI title game
Jason Witten answers reporters question about retirement 1:11

Jason Witten answers reporters question about retirement
He put his drone on autopilot, then made his proposal 3:57

He put his drone on autopilot, then made his proposal

View More Video

Sports Videos