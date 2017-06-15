Player Spotlight: Richland grad Trae Self

Richland football made history last fall with its first playoff win in 32 years. Under center was quarterback Trae Self, who was voted District 8-5A Offensive MVP.
Self would finish with over 3,200 yards passing and 41 touchdowns, and then signed his national letter intent to continue his playing career and education at Butler Community College. He also plans to walk on the baseball team.
Not only would Self help Richland football, but he helped the baseball team to a playoff berth as its second baseman and pitcher and a second round appearance. For the past 15 years, Self has played a sport and immediately fell in love with the competition.
Self says he loves the competitive nature of throwing and running for touchdowns in football while hitting home runs and getting dirty in baseball. Going to Butler CC and playing baseball is one step closer of Self’s dream - playing professionally.
TOUCHDOWN Rebels @TraeSelf_13 to @RiceRashee PAT good Richland 45, Dunbar 0, 51.9 seconds Q2. 36th for Mr. Self #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/FEx98obHHh— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) October 29, 2016
What are you most looking forward to for next season?
SELF: I'm looking forward to my new journey and to see how it plays out. I can't wait to start my college career and see where it takes me. Also to just see myself mature more and to keep becoming a better human being everyday and keep getting closer to God.
If you could play any other sport, what would it be?
SELF: Basketball because my friends and I always playing pick up games and every non basketball player thinks they're so good when playing pick up games. Also I can dunk so that's fun.
If you could play any other position, what would it be?
SELF: In football I would play wide receiver because I have really good hands. In baseball I would play center field because it's so fun to go and track a ball down and throw people out.
Do you like football or baseball better - how does one help the other?
SELF: I don't have a favorite. I go with the seasons - during football season football is my favorite and same for baseball during baseball season. It makes me a better competitor, leader and it helps keep me in shape all year long.
Most memorable moment this past season?
SELF: Making history in football with our first playoff win in 32 years and going to the second round in baseball.
Will you come back and keep up with Richland?
SELF: Of course, I'll always love and support Richland High School. I want the absolute best for this school.
Career/Major plans in college?
SELF: Sports Management because I love sports and I can't see my life without it. Also because I would like to be a sports agent or coach if I don't complete my ultimate goal of going pro.
What makes you different than any other person when it comes to sports?
SELF: My confidence, leadership and my ability to have a lot of fun. I believe that I can go up against any challenge you put in front of me. Also I love these sports so I don't have time to stress over them because soon it'll all be over and I'll never get to play them again so I make the most out of it to have fun 24/7.
Favorite sport to watch?
SELF: College baseball and college football
Least favorite?
SELF: Soccer because there’s not enough scoring, but I do like watching Cristiano Ronaldo because he is my favorite soccer player and in my opinion the best in the world.
Favorite food?
SELF: Chicken
Favorite restaurant?
SELF: Mexican Inn
Favorite show?
SELF: Prison Break
Favorite movie?
SELF: Kung Fu Panda
Favorite book?
SELF: 31 prayers for my future wife
Favorite athlete?
SELF: Steele Walker Baseball player at OU #1 & Kyler Murray football player at OU #1
Celebrity crush?
SELF: Selena Gomez
Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram?
SELF: Twitter
Favorite animal?
SELF: Cats
Favorite color?
SELF: Light blue
Best friend?
SELF: My mom
