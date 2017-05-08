TCU offers Mansfield Legacy’s Jalen Catalon

Mansfield Legacy free safety Jalen Catalon announced his latest offer from the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday.
Very excited to announce that I have received an offer from TCU#GoHornFrogs pic.twitter.com/OS143wOHJI— Jalen Catalon (@jcatalon27) May 8, 2017
Catalon, who helped the Broncos to the Class 5A Division I state quartefinals, recorded 183 tackles, nine interceptions and seven tackles for loss during the season. Legacy lost to 5A Division I champion Highland Park.
After the season, the sophomore’s accolades included Defensive MVP for the Star-Telegram, District 10-5A and the Associated Press 5A all-state team. He was also named to the first team defense for MaxPreps national sophomore squad.
During the season, Catalon recorded double-digit tackles in 11 of 14 games, with three games of 20 or more. He had a season-high 24 against Aledo on Sept. 9.
Other scholarship offers include SMU, Rice, Oklahoma, Missouri and Clemson.
One of these clips that slipped by in a great defensive game for Jalen Catalon @legacybroncofb pic.twitter.com/cz8EZqyIUA— Kevin Casas (@TheKevinCasas) November 28, 2016
I'm telling ya...a magician, another pick for Legacy's Jalen Catalon pic.twitter.com/bYA7Vbl3zu— Kevin Casas (@TheKevinCasas) December 3, 2016
An illegal block nullified the TD, but the interception by Legacy's @jcatalon27 stands to kill another Cleburne drive. @legacybroncofb pic.twitter.com/dfJRq1ugJT— Darren Lauber (@darren_lauber) November 11, 2016
