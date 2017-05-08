Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
High School Football

TCU offers Mansfield Legacy’s Jalen Catalon

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

May 08, 2017 8:01 PM

Mansfield Legacy free safety Jalen Catalon announced his latest offer from the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday.

Catalon, who helped the Broncos to the Class 5A Division I state quartefinals, recorded 183 tackles, nine interceptions and seven tackles for loss during the season. Legacy lost to 5A Division I champion Highland Park.

After the season, the sophomore’s accolades included Defensive MVP for the Star-Telegram, District 10-5A and the Associated Press 5A all-state team. He was also named to the first team defense for MaxPreps national sophomore squad.

During the season, Catalon recorded double-digit tackles in 11 of 14 games, with three games of 20 or more. He had a season-high 24 against Aledo on Sept. 9.

Other scholarship offers include SMU, Rice, Oklahoma, Missouri and Clemson.

