UIL announces state football schedule, few changes made

The high school football state championship schedule was announced by the UIL on Monday with the 12-game schedule running from Dec. 20-23 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Last season was the first year that all classes were at one site with the 1A (six man) games on Wednesday. Thursday’s quadrupleheader featured both 2A and 3A games, but this season the UIL is moving the 2A Division I final on Wednesday, Dec. 20 which will make for three games each of the four days.
Another change this fall will be start time. Each day will begin at 11 a.m. compared to last season’s Friday and Saturday games starting at noon. With three games, start times will be at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
On Wednesday, Dec. 20, there will be an extra hour between 1A Division II and 2A Division I to account for field adjustments from the six man games.
Wednesday, December 20
11 a.m.: 1A (Six-Man) Division I
2 p.m.: 1A (Six-Man) Division II
7 p.m.: 2A Division I
Thursday, December 21
11 a.m.: 2A Division II
3 p.m.: 3A Division I
7 p.m.: 3A Division II
Friday, December 22
11 a.m.: 4A Division I
3 p.m.: 4A Division II
7 p.m.: 5A Division I
Saturday, December 23
11 a.m.: 5A Division II
3 p.m.: 6A Division I
7 p.m.: 6A Division II
