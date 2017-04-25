Check out Aledo’s seventh football state championship ring

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:18 Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale, 21-13, and into 4A DI title game Pause 2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title 2:53 Mansfield Legacy's Kendall Catalon accounts for 7 TDs in 56-21 rout of Cleburne 2:55 Crowley proves the Eagles are for real, 28-21 at Cleburne 12:47 Titletown, TX, epilogue: Always a Bearcat 0:56 Aledo coach Steve Wood talks about the Bearcats' 7th state title 11:51 Titletown, TX., episode 18: 'Six Seconds' to State 0:37 Aledo QB Dillon Davis talks about Bearcats' 7th state title 2:31 Aledo finishes off a perfect run to a Texas state title 2:06 Bowie can't hold off Duncanville late, 32-27 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The cheers have faded. The players have put up their pads. And the coaches are getting ready for next season. But Aledo's 2016 journey to State will be etched in their memories forever. Jared L. Christopher and Jessica Koscielniak Star-Telegram.com