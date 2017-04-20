Freshman quarterback transferring from Azle to Weatherford

Ken Seals, one of the area’s top Class of 2020 players, is packing his bags and moving to Weatherford.
Seals, the son of former Weatherford linebacker Robert Seals, threw for 1,414 yards and 10 touchdowns last fall for the Hornets, who finished 2-8 overall and 2-5 in district play.
Love my old teammates/coaches -Expect GREAT things from the Hornets this season. Looking forward to W'ford & Azle dominating #bittersweet pic.twitter.com/QHRDm2u7Jg— Ken Seals (@KenSealsQB) April 20, 2017
In the summers of 2014 and 2015, Seals went to Ohio to compete in a national quarterback competition called The Duel and won both times as a seventh and eighth grader.
Competitors are selected as the top participants in camps across the USA and Canada sponsored by organizations such as National Football Academies, Quarterback Factory and more. Former winners include Braxton Miller of the Houston Texans and former Missouri quarterback James Franklin.
I wanted to tell those in Azle about the recent decision we made as a family to enroll our kids in the Weatherford school district. It was always our intention to stay involved and actively support Azle academics and athletics at every level. The families, coaches, teachers, and administrators we’ve had the chance to work with have been outstanding and a true blessing to our town.
Ken Seals father Robert Seals said on Facebook
Weatherford’s Weldon Nelms retired in December and nearly two months later, the Kangaroos hired former Aledo defensive coordinator Billy Mathis. The Kangaroos went 2-8 last season and haven’t been to the playoffs since 2007. Their last winning season came in 2005.
