Spring football fix: Area high school spring game schedule

April showers bring May high school football spring games.

Last year, the dfwVarsity crew made four stops at spring games across the coverage area to get a spring football fix and check in with some of the emerging teams and players in the DFW metroplex.

This year will be no different. Who’s trending upward? Who’s one piece, or one great summer away from getting a grip on a playoff spot, or nabbing that elusive district title?

Here’s where you can find out. Coaches, if you do not see your spring game listed here, email the date, time and location of that event to mmartinez@star-telegram.com.

Area Spring Games:

Arlington: May 25, 6 p.m. at Arlington High School

Arlington Bowie: May 25, 6:30 p.m. at Bowie High School

Arlington Lamar: May 25, 7 p.m. at Cravens Field

Arlington Martin: May 25, 7 p.m. at Martin High School

twitter email Arlington Martin spring football game At Arlington Martin, the offseason is all about reloading instead of rebuilding, but the Warriors have work to do to this year to get the skill positions, especially quarterback, squared away. DFWVarsity caught up with coach Bob Wager, QB candidate Juma Otoviano and returning all-state honorable mention kicker Patrick Grady during the Warrior Rose Bowl Spring Game. Video by Matthew Martinez. mmartinez@star-telegram.com

Burleson Centennial: May 25, 6 p.m. at Centennial High School

Cedar Hill: May 19, 7 p.m. at Longhorn Stadium

DeSoto: May 24, 6 p.m. at Eagle Stadium

Fort Worth Paschal: May 26, 7 p.m. at Paschal High School

Fort Worth South Hills: May 18, 6 p.m. at South Hills

twitter email Fort Worth South Hills #txhsfb Spring Game Football is back in Fort Worth. It's Spring Game season so DFWVarsity caught up with Fort Worth South Hills coach JJ Resendez and Oklahoma State commit Tracin Wallace after getting an early dose of gridiron action. Video by Matthew Martinez. mmartinez@star-telegram.com

Granbury: May 19, 6 p.m. at Pirate Stadium

Haltom: May 18, 6 p.m. at Birdville FA/AC

Haslet Eaton: May 20, 6 p.m. at Eaton High School

Hurst L.D. Bell: May 19, 6 p.m. at Pennington Field

Joshua: May 19, 7 p.m.at Owl Stadium

Justin Northwest: May 18, 6 p.m. at Northwest ISD Stadium

Keller: May 23, 6 p.m. at Keller ISD Stadium

Keller Central: May 18, 7 p.m. at Central High School

Keller Fossil Ridge: May 18, 7 p.m. at Fossil Ridge High School

Keller Timber Creek: May 18, 7 p.m. at Timber Creek High School

Mansfield: May 24, 6 p.m. at Mansfield High School

Mansfield Lake Ridge: May 22, 6 p.m. at Lake Ridge High School

Mansfield Legacy: May 25, 6 p.m. at Legacy High School

Mansfield Timberview: May 24, 6 p.m. at Timberview High School

Saginaw: May 12, 7 p.m. at Roughrider Stadium

Saginaw Boswell: May 25, 6 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium

Saginaw Chisolm Trail: May 24, 6 p.m. at Ranger Stadium

Southlake Carroll: May 18, 7 p.m. at Dragon Stadium

Trophy Club Nelson: May 18, 5:30 p.m. at Byron Nelson High School