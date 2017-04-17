Spring football fix: Area high school spring game schedule

April showers bring May high school football spring games.
Last year, the dfwVarsity crew made four stops at spring games across the coverage area to get a spring football fix and check in with some of the emerging teams and players in the DFW metroplex.
This year will be no different. Who’s trending upward? Who’s one piece, or one great summer away from getting a grip on a playoff spot, or nabbing that elusive district title?
Here’s where you can find out. Coaches, if you do not see your spring game listed here, email the date, time and location of that event to mmartinez@star-telegram.com.
Area Spring Games:
Arlington: May 25, 6 p.m. at Arlington High School
Arlington Bowie: May 25, 6:30 p.m. at Bowie High School
Arlington Lamar: May 25, 7 p.m. at Cravens Field
Arlington Martin: May 25, 7 p.m. at Martin High School
Burleson Centennial: May 25, 6 p.m. at Centennial High School
Cedar Hill: May 19, 7 p.m. at Longhorn Stadium
DeSoto: May 24, 6 p.m. at Eagle Stadium
Fort Worth Paschal: May 26, 7 p.m. at Paschal High School
Fort Worth South Hills: May 18, 6 p.m. at South Hills
Granbury: May 19, 6 p.m. at Pirate Stadium
Haltom: May 18, 6 p.m. at Birdville FA/AC
Haslet Eaton: May 20, 6 p.m. at Eaton High School
Hurst L.D. Bell: May 19, 6 p.m. at Pennington Field
Joshua: May 19, 7 p.m.at Owl Stadium
Justin Northwest: May 18, 6 p.m. at Northwest ISD Stadium
Keller: May 23, 6 p.m. at Keller ISD Stadium
Keller Central: May 18, 7 p.m. at Central High School
Keller Fossil Ridge: May 18, 7 p.m. at Fossil Ridge High School
Keller Timber Creek: May 18, 7 p.m. at Timber Creek High School
Mansfield: May 24, 6 p.m. at Mansfield High School
Mansfield Lake Ridge: May 22, 6 p.m. at Lake Ridge High School
Mansfield Legacy: May 25, 6 p.m. at Legacy High School
Mansfield Timberview: May 24, 6 p.m. at Timberview High School
Saginaw: May 12, 7 p.m. at Roughrider Stadium
Saginaw Boswell: May 25, 6 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium
Saginaw Chisolm Trail: May 24, 6 p.m. at Ranger Stadium
Southlake Carroll: May 18, 7 p.m. at Dragon Stadium
Trophy Club Nelson: May 18, 5:30 p.m. at Byron Nelson High School
