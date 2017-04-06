High School Football

Aledo’s Big Game James Williams picks up first two DI football offers

By Brian Gosset

Aledo junior “Big Game” James Williams helped the Bearcats to a UIL state football title in December and was named Defensive MVP.

This week, the 5-foot-11 and 290-pound defensive lineman picked up college offers from Montana State and Air Force.

Williams finished the 2016 season with 107 tackles, tied for third on the team, 11 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. He also played some offense during goal line situations and rushed for one touchdown.

In the 5A Division II title game on Dec. 16, Williams had 12 tackles, two for loss against CC Calallen. He also had double-digit tackles against Saginaw Boswell (14), White Settlement Brewer (10) and Mansfield Legacy (10).

