South Hills thrower excels on many levels

Just as when a discus leaves his hand, John Garcia has plans to go far in life.
The South Hills senior has his sights on being a doctor. He said he will also be the first from his family to graduate high school.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet because I haven’t gone off to college, but it is something pretty special,” Garcia said.
Garcia has signed a letter-of-intent to play football for Texas Wesleyan University. A standout left tackle for the Scorpions, he is excited about being a part of the Rams’ revival after 75 years.
“In college I may move to linebacker or center, but wherever I play, I’m just excited to be a part of that history,” he said.
Actually, Garcia will enter Texas Wesleyan with plenty of college credits as he is taking dual courses. Though he lives in the South Hills attendance zone and participates in their sports programs, he’s been attending the Fort Worth school district’s Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences, which is where his interest in becoming a doctor was piqued.
“We went to the UNT (University of North Texas) Health Science Center and helped them dissect a body,” he said. “Last year we went to Alzheimer’s facilities and helped out there.”
So how does he juggle all the classes, sports and find time to sleep?
“Time management is the biggest factor. It’s tough, but you just have to get your work done,” he said with a laugh.
“The minute John walked onto our campus, we knew he was a leader,” South Hills coach Danny Dailey said. “John’s made an impact on my life. His integrity, his work ethic, it’s everything you want in a young man.
“He’s the perfect example of a student-athlete. That rubs off on other kids, and as a coach you appreciate that so much.”
John is also hoping for another first this year, advancing to postseason competition in track. He finished fifth in district each of the past two seasons.
Garcia has two younger brothers ages 14 and 9, along with a 9-month-old sister. He said he knows they’re watching.
“That’s always been a motivating factor for me,” he said. “I know I’ve inspired my little brothers, and now I’ve got my little sister to work for.”
New Balance Nationals
A trio of defending state champions had strong performances at the recent New Balance Indoor Nationals meet in New York.
Senior Jalen Seals of Saginaw Boswell, the defending Class 5A state champion in the long jump and silver medalist in the triple jump, brought home silver medals in both events. His long jump was 24 feet, 7 inches with a triple jump of 49-09.
Also capturing a silver medal was senior Reed Brown of Southlake Carroll, taking second in the mile run with a time of 4:06.74. He is the defending Class 6A state champion in the 3200-meter run and finished second in the 1600 in 2016.
Also Grapevine senior pole vaulter Peyton Weissmann placed sixth with a vault of 16-05.25. He won state with a 16-6 vault last May.
Senior Cade Bethmann of Arlington Martin was 19th in the 800, clocking a 1:56.20. Bethmann won a bronze medal at state in that event last season.
Best In Nation
Seals also has the best triple jump in the nation this season, leaping 50-6 in the Brewer Ben Davis Relays. He is one of two area athletes to sit atop their respective events, according to the web site athletic.net.
Also, Jasmine Moore of Mansfield Lake had a triple jump of 41-11 in a meet at Arlington Seguin.
Moore is the defending Class 5A state champion in the triple jump and long jump.
District Meets
District 3-6A, Kangaroo Stadium, Weatherford, April 5-6.
District 6-5A, Rangers Stadium, Saginaw Chisholm Trail High School, April 5-6.
District 9-5A, Burleson ISD Stadium, April 5-6.
District 4-6A, Maverick Stadium, University of Texas-Arlington, April 10-11.
District 8-5A, Chisholm Trail, April 11-12.
District 5-6A, Wilson Stadium, Flower Mound High School, April 12-13.
District 7-5A, Clark Stadium, Fort Worth, April 12-13.
District 10-5A, Tiger Stadium, Lancaster , April 12-13.
District 7-4A, Porcupine Stadium, Springtown, April 12-13.
Area track leaders
BOYS
100
Braydon Johnson, Arlington Bowie 10.44
Keishawn Everly, FW Trimble Tech 10.51
Trent McDonald, Mansfield Legacy 10.52
Darien Porter, Arlington Bowie 10.54
Gregory Sholars II, FW Paschal 10.60
200
Jackson Gleason, Mansfield 21.18
Gregory Sholars II, FW Paschal 21.24
Sean Hooper, Keller Fossil Ridge 21.31
Jalen Knox, Mansfield Timberview 21.54
Brayden Johnson, Arlington Bowie 21.55
400
Sean Hooper, Keller Fossil Ridge 46.62
Braydon Johnson, Arlington Bowie 47.92
Kobe Daniels, Arlington Bowie 48.01
Gabriel Woodard, FW Trimble Tech 48.41
Jackson Gleeson, Mansfield 49.22
800
Reed Brown, Southlake Carroll 1:53.41
Micah Langat, Keller Central 1:54.61
Ryan Sterling, Mansfield 1:55.60
Cade Bethmann, Arlington Martin 1:55.77
Zion Smith, Mansfield Lake Ridge 1:56.05
1600
Cade Bethmann, Arlington Martin, 4:14.45
Micah Langat, Keller Central 4:15.55
Charlie Gardner, Southlake Carroll 4:18.19
Harrison Tillman, Aledo 4:21.69
Nicholas Fernandes, Southlake Carroll 4:23.18
3200
Cade Bethmann, Arlington Martin 9:09.26
Joel Potter, Keller 9:10.16
Eric Casarez, Keller Central 9:18.70
Harrison Tillman, Aledo 9:21.44
Nicholas Fernandes, Southlake Carroll 9:28.29
110 Hurdles
Robert Teer, Arlington Seguin 14.29
Joseph Squire, Arlington Seguin 14.51
Devonta Trotter, Eastern Hills 14.76
Mark Trevino, Mansfield Legacy 14.77
Jaylon Robinson, Fort Worth Paschal 14.78
300 Hurdles
Mark Trevino, Mansfield Legacy 38.78
Alexander Stewart-Johnson, Mansfield Summit 39.15
Joseph Squire, Arlington Seguin 39.24
Robert Teer, Arlington Seguin 39.72
Ryan Williams, Arlington Bowie 39.84
4x100 Relay
Mansfield Legacy 41.19
FW Trimble Tech 41.33
Mansfield Summit 41.53
Arlington Martin 41.64
Arlington Bowie 41.75
4x200 Relay
Mansfield Summit 1:26.70
Mansfield Legacy 1:27.32
Mansfield 1:27.72
FW Trimble Tech 1:28.12
Mansfield Timberview 1:28.40
4x400 Relay
Mansfield Lake Ridge 3:20.96
Arlington Bowie 3:21.11
FW Trimble Tech 3:21.25
Mansfield Timberview 3:22.15
Mansfield Legacy 3:22.17
Shot Put
Jared Bazley, Northwest Nelson 53-3
Bryce Peoples, North Crowley 52-1
Noel Ofori-Nyadu, Mansfield Timberview 51-1
Brayden Hodgest, Mansfield Legacy 50-3.5
Larry Raven, FW Arlington Heights 49-6.5
Discus
Caden McDonald, Northwest 194-8
Noel Ofori-Nyadu, Mansfield Timberview 153-11
Nolan Daggs, Arlington Seguin 153-4
Antonio Bragg, Mansfield Legacy 152-2
Kendal Maples, Joshua 148-7
High Jump
Mason Farley, Joshua 6-10.25
Calvin Clater, FW South Hills 6-6
Tyler Hardman, Saginaw Boswell 6-5
T.J. Graham, Mansfield Lake Ridge 6-4
Clayton Brewer, Keller 6-4
Pole Vault
Peyton Weissmann, Grapevine 16-0
Connor Gregston, Keller Fossil Ridge 15-7
Eric Etie, Keller 15-6
Ryan Brown, Aledo 15-0.25
Brevin McCoy, Aledo 15-0
Long Jump
Jalen Seals, Saginaw Boswell 24-1
Devan Mason, Kennedale 23-7.5
Tylan Wallace, FW South Hills 23-4
Langdon Williams, Mansfield Lake Ridge 22-9.5
Markelt Steverson, Mansfield Lake Ridge 22-5.5
Triple Jump
Jalen Seals, Saginaw Boswell 50-6
Tylan Wallace, FW South Hills 46-8.75
Jamison Wooden, Everman 46-6
Andre Nunley, North Crowley 45-8
Markelt Steverson, Mansfield Lake Ridge 45-6
GIRLS
100
Ja’Leesa Giles, Mansfield Legacy 11.60
Alexis Brown, Kennedale 11.70
Kelly Rowe, Mansfield Lake Ridge 12.06
Taylor Coleman, Mansfield Timberview 12.21
Allyah Trotter, Arlington Grace Prep 12.21
200
Ja’Leesa Giles, Mansfield Legacy 23.81
Alexis Brown, Kennedale 24.50
Ariel Ford, Mansfield Lake Ridge 24.85
Tatyana Terrell, Mansfield Summit 25.00
Hall Jones, Crowley 25.14
400
Tatyana Terrell, Mansfield Summit 56.04
Ja’Leesa Giles, Mansfield Legacy 56.27
Ariel Ford, Mansfield Lake Ridge 56.35
Annette Bolomboy, Keller Central 56.95
Carmen Lindquist, Arlington 57.36
800
Gracie Morris, Aledo 2:15.06
Isabel Van Camp, Keller 2:16.77
Maddee Rowe, Arlington 2:17.70
Soren Underwood, Joshua 2:18.31
Taylor Hayes, Mansfield Lake Ridge 2:18.65
1600
Gracie Morris, Aledo 4:53.02
Abbey Santoro, Keller 5:00.09
Gillian Mortimer, Southlake Carroll 5:03.64
Julia Black, Keller 5:05.55
Sadie Carey, Weatherford 5:09.89
3200
Gracie Morris, Aledo 10:48.7
Ali White, Southlake Carroll 10:56.97
Lauren Edwards, Grapevine 11:01.57
Abbey Santoro, Keller 11:05.15
Julia Black, Keller 11:08.49
100 Hurdles
Anne Spearman, Mansfield 14.15
Katherine Halbert, Keller 14.34
Amani Lawrence, Saginaw 15.04
Riley Alexander, Arlington Martin 15.23
Elizabeth Adeoye, Mansfield Summit 15.59
300 Hurdles
Elizabeth Adeoye, Mansfield Summit 46.00
Katherine Halbert, Keller 47.28
Taziana Tubbs, Mansfield Summit 47.57
Jasmine Williams, Arlington Bowie 47.75
Tayana Padmore, Crowley 47.84
4x100 Relay
Mansfield Lake Ridge 46.56
Mansfield Summit 47.84
Mansfield Timberview 48.14
Arlington Martin 48.36
Northwest Nelson 48.65
4x200 Relay
North Crowley 1:41.11
Mansfield Lake Ridge 1:41.13
Mansfield Summit 1:43.03
Northwest Nelson 1:44.47
Kennedale 1:44.47
4x400 Relay
Mansfield Lake Ridge 3:54.52
Mansfield Summit 3:55.86
Mansfield Timberview 4:02.21
Euless Trinity 4:03.10
Mansfield Legacy 4:03.68
Shot Put
Faith Ette, Mansfield Lake Ridge 44-11
Jasmine Alli, Kennedale 41-10
Deonmonique Granville, FW Dunbar 40-2
Ryanne Johnson, Keller 39-2
Brooke McKeel, Arlington Martin 38-11.25
Discus
Ryanne Johnson, Keller 130-7
Taiwo-Bayonie Olayiwola, Mansfield Lake Ridge 119-3
Deonmonique Granville, FW Dunbar 117-1
Erin Weiss, Aledo 115-6
Jessie Prator, Grapevine 115-3
Destinie Ober, Crowley 115-3
High Jump
Sanaa Barnes, Northwest Nelson 5-8
Jillian Johnson, Mansfield 5-7
Jadah Walker, Arlington Martin 5-6
Gabbie Nunn, Granbury 5-6
Jada Waller, Fort Worth Trimble Tech 5-4
Pole Vault
Allyn Tyler, Haslet Eaton 12-0
Sierra White, Aledo 11-6
Mary Piercy, Keller Central 11-6
Tyler Bowman, Weatherford 11-0
Sylvia Perkinson, Birdville 10-6
Kyla Buskirk, Haslet Eaton 10-6
Mackenzie Lyon, Aledo 10-6
Cassidy Griffin, Weatherford 10-6
Catherine Simpkins, Brewer 10-6
Maggie Turner, Grapevine 10-6
Long Jump
Jasmine Moore, Mansfield Lake Ridge 19-6.5
Valencia Bullock, Mansfield Lake Ridge 19-6
Carli McDonald, Arlington Bowie 18-5.5
Sanaa Barnes, Northwest Nelson 18-3.5
Chante Matthews, Saginaw Chisholm Trail 18-3
Triple Jump
Jasmine Moore, Mansfield Lake Ridge 41-11
Valencia Bullock, Mansfield Lake Ridge 38-1.25
Keauona Stranger, Mansfield Lake Ridge 37-9.25
Rachel Darden, Mansfield Legacy 37-6.25
Tatum Catalani-Henderson, Arlington Martin 37-3.5
