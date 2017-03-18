Alabama offers highly-recruited junior from Arlington Lamar

Bobby Brown, a 6-foot-4 defensive lineman from Arlington Lamar, is among the best players from the Class of 2018 - and most highly recruited.
Brown, who was 4-6A first-team all district in 2016, picked up an offer from national power Alabama on Friday.
I just received and offer from the Alabama✊‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/Koi7QZMqaW— I hate OL's (@tre_brown8700) March 18, 2017
The 275-pound junior came in ranked No. 2 among the top 2018 players from the Star-Telegram. Brown is also No. 11 in the nation for the 2018s, ranked by 247Sports.
Brown holds offers from Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Houston, Texas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Indiana, Colorado and Kansas State.
Comments