High School Football

March 18, 2017 1:33 PM

Alabama offers highly-recruited junior from Arlington Lamar

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Bobby Brown, a 6-foot-4 defensive lineman from Arlington Lamar, is among the best players from the Class of 2018 - and most highly recruited.

Brown, who was 4-6A first-team all district in 2016, picked up an offer from national power Alabama on Friday.

The 275-pound junior came in ranked No. 2 among the top 2018 players from the Star-Telegram. Brown is also No. 11 in the nation for the 2018s, ranked by 247Sports.

Brown holds offers from Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Houston, Texas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Indiana, Colorado and Kansas State.

High School Football

