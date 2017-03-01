High School Football

March 1, 2017 3:44 PM

Superintendents vote to split divisions in 5A football, await UIL

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Texas high school football could see split divisions for Class 5A starting in 2018.

Superintendents voted 147-77, Dave Campbell’s Carl Padilla first tweeted on Wednesday morning. The decision won’t be finalized until the UIL approves it, but could come during next February’s realignment.

Split divisions already exist in Class 2A, 3A and 4A with Class 6A coming into play after the 2013-14 season. Districts would be set up based on enrollment numbers.

But things could get troublesome specifically in travel expenses.

Media took to Twitter to discuss their thoughts on the possible decision. Fox Sports Southwest’s Greg Tepper thought Texas High - three hours east of the Star-Telegram - could share a district with Dallas Highland Park, again a near three-hour drive.

Dave Campbell’s Matt Stepp tweeted out that there could be a number of six-team districts which would make non-district scheduling a chore.

Stepp went on to say that some independent school districts can choose to go up a division.

Of course, this is all rumors until the UIL approves it, and with all the changes - do we see a Class 7A soon?

Related content

High School Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Abilene Wylie slips past Kennedale, 21-13, and into 4A DI title game

View more video

Sports Videos