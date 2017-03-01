Superintendents vote to split divisions in 5A football, await UIL

Texas high school football could see split divisions for Class 5A starting in 2018.
Superintendents voted 147-77, Dave Campbell’s Carl Padilla first tweeted on Wednesday morning. The decision won’t be finalized until the UIL approves it, but could come during next February’s realignment.
5A Split Division vote passes 147-77! Congratulations!!! On to Comference 7A! @glere53 @ProfessorDiggs @aboedeker— Carl Padilla (@padillapoll) March 1, 2017
Split divisions already exist in Class 2A, 3A and 4A with Class 6A coming into play after the 2013-14 season. Districts would be set up based on enrollment numbers.
But things could get troublesome specifically in travel expenses.
Media took to Twitter to discuss their thoughts on the possible decision. Fox Sports Southwest’s Greg Tepper thought Texas High - three hours east of the Star-Telegram - could share a district with Dallas Highland Park, again a near three-hour drive.
If you split 5A as it’s presently comprised, Texas High would probably share a district with Highland Park. Almost a 3-hour drive. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/bJoqzy6jdI— Greg Tepper (@Tepper) March 1, 2017
Dave Campbell’s Matt Stepp tweeted out that there could be a number of six-team districts which would make non-district scheduling a chore.
Non district scheduling will be a chore for 5A...lots of six team districts #txhsfb @dctf— Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) March 1, 2017
Stepp went on to say that some independent school districts can choose to go up a division.
Another thing to consider with proposal to split 5A: the districts will still be big. 3A divisions have ~100 teams each; 5A would have ~125. https://t.co/lnKEbUvPGr— Greg Tepper (@Tepper) March 1, 2017
Of course, this is all rumors until the UIL approves it, and with all the changes - do we see a Class 7A soon?
