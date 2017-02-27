Baylor offers four-star recruit Cam’ron Jones

Baylor may be able to sway yet another Star-Telegram area player to Waco.
Four-star junior safety Cam’ron Jones picked up an offer from the Bears on Monday. He had dwindled his final four to Oklahoma, Texas Tech, UCLA and Mississippi State.
Jones was first-team 5-6A defense for Euless Trinity during the 2016 season, but earlier this month, Jones announced he was transferring to Mansfield - due to family issues, and could no longer be apart of the Trinity football team.
Among the top area football recruits of 2018, Jones ranks No. 3. He’s ranked No. 19 in the state by 247Sports.
Very HONORED and EXCITED to say i have received an offer from The Baylor University #BearClawsUp pic.twitter.com/Z9JIkjLV7d— Cam Hollywood (@camgonework15) February 27, 2017
The Bears have been able to turn around several recruits in the past couple months. Mansfield Lake Ridge linebacker Bryson Jackson was once committed to Minnesota before signing with Baylor on national signing day. Southlake Carroll lineman Ryan Miller also flipped his commitment from Navy to Baylor just two days apart in January. Baylor also picked up Justin Northwest receiver Gavin Holmes and Carroll lineman Henry Klinge.
Other top area players with Baylor offers in hand include Colleyville Heritage receivers Ke’Von Ahmad (junior) and Kam Brown (sophomore).
