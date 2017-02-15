Aledo football picks up MaxPreps trophy for national ranking

For finishing No. 25 in the final 2016 MaxPreps Xcellent25 national poll, the Bearcats on Tuesday received a National Guard national ranking trophy during a presentation at halftime of the boys basketball game against Saginaw.
The Bearcats football team finished 16-0 and won their sixth state championship in eight years, and seventh sinve 1998.
Of more than 17,000 U.S. high schools that field varsity football teams, only 50 are recognized during a the 12th annual MaxPreps Tour of Champions.
Last month, Aledo running back Jase McClellan was named the MaxPreps 2016 Freshman Football Player of the Year after rushing for 1,527 yards on 201 carries with 20 touchdowns.
Comments