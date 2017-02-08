Kennedale linebacker nabs another All-state honor

Kennedale linebacker Baron Browning is the defensive player of the year on 66th annual Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-state football team.
West Orange-Stark quarterback Jackson Dallas and Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram shared offensive player of the year honors.
In December, Browning was named The Associated Press 4A defensive player of the year. Browning, who enrolled at Ohio State last month just after participating in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, recorded 77 tackles, 10 for losses, and 10 pass breakups as the Wildcats (11-3) advanced to the 2016 state quarterfinals.
Dallas passed for 2,415 yards with 38 touchdowns and rushed for 11 more touchdowns in leading 16-0 West Orange-Stark to the Division I state title. Ingram rushed for 2,244 yards with 32 touchdowns as Carthage won the Division II title.
Kennedale sophomore running back D.J. Kirven was a third-team selection.
On the TSWA Class 3A list, Brock placed running back Tyler Gray, place-kicker Bryce Nye and linebacker Zane Young on the first team, while Eagles’ offensive lineman Mac Harrah made the second team.
Mineola quarterback Jeremiah Crawford is the 3A offensive player of the year and Canadian linebacker Holton Hufstedler is the defensive player of the year.
Glen Rose linebacker Kully Reynolds made the second team.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Jackson Dallas, West Orange-Stark, 5-11, 185, sr.
Running backs — BJ Baylor, Wharton, 6-0, 190, sr.;Keaontay Ingram, Carthage, 6-0, 200, jr.;Keaton Dudik, China Spring, 5-9, 165, sr.
Fullback — Mac Briscoe, Bellville, 5-11. 175, sr.
Split ends — Braxton Ashcraft, Robinson, 6-4, 190, jr.;Waydale Jones, Beeville, 6-4, 195, sr.
Tight end — (tie) Darrell Fields, Pampa, 6-3, 210, jr.;Kedrick James, La Vega, 6-6, 250, sr.
Tackles — Luke Melton, Celina, 6-3, 316, sr.;Haden Haas, Cuero, 6-3, 290, sr.
Guards — Marshall Crabb, Navarro, 6-2, 262, sr.;Reid Zboril, El Campo, 6-1, 250, sr.
Center — Raini Dorman, Henderson, 6-2, 265, sr.
Place-kicker — Michael Shipley, Liberty Hill, 5-8, 150, jr.
All-purpose — (tie) Ronnie Briscoe Jr., Waco Connally, 5-10, 165, sr.;Torey Kelly, Andrews, 5-9, 173, sr.
Offensive player of the year — (tie) Dallas, West Orange-Stark;Ingram, Carthage
Coach of the Year — Cornel Thompson, West Orange-Stark
Defense
Linemen — Morris Joseph, West Orange-Stark, 6-3, 271, sr.;Mandel Turner-King, West Orange-Stark, 6-2, 221, sr.;Christopher Bode, Port Isabel, 5-11, 180, sr.;Wade Miller, Gonzales, 6-0, 227, sr.
Linebackers — Mykel Gates, Carthage, 6-0, 225, jr.;Baron Browning, Kennedale, 6-4, 230, sr.;Kody Fulp, China Spring, 6-2, 220, sr.;Hunter Mobley, Sweetwater, 6-0, 180, sr.
Secondary — Czarius Balfour, Wharton, 5-10, 172, sr.;Jalen Pitre, Stafford, 5-11, 195, sr.;Cooper Bledsoe, Van, 6-0, 190, sr.;Mekhi Colbert, Carthage, 5-10, 185, jr.
Punter — Brock Brandl, El Campo, 5-11, 170, sr.
Kick returner — Jordan Whittington, Cuero, 6-1, 190, soph.
Defensive Player of the Year — Browning, Kennedale
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — (tie) Chase Allison, Robinson, 6-0, 190, sr.;Nick Gerber, Levelland, 6-1, 180, sr.
Running backs — Bowie Franks, Iowa Park, 5-10, 175, sr.;Alex Brown, Liberty, 5-11, 205, sr.;Calvin Tyler, Silsbee, 5-9, 190, sr.
Fullback — Nery Enriquez, El Campo, 5-10, 180, sr.
Split ends — Jeffrey Elliott, Levelland, 6-2, 205, sr.;LaMarcus Morton, Gilmer, 6-1, 180, sr.
Tight end — Tyrick James, China Spring, 6-3, 225, jr.
Tackles — Tanner Elliott, Carthage, 6-4, 285, sr.;John Ryder Moorman, Liberty, 6-4, 285, jr.;
Guards — Oscar del Abra, Port Isabel, 5-8, 210, sr.;Kade Parmelly, Abilene Wylie, 6-4, 280, sr.
Center — Morgan Davidson, Seminole, 6-0, 235, sr.
Place-kicker — (tie) Julio Vazquez, Princeton, 6-0, 180, sr.;Hogan Keasler, Midlothian Heritage, 6-0, 185, sr.
All-purpose — Jason James, Giddings, 5-11, 167, sr.
Defense
Linemen — Andrew Forsythe, Waco Connally, 6-3 ,225, sr.;Shay Rodgers, Tatum, 6-4, 240, sr.;Rockmond Leach, Terrell, 6-0, 185, sr.;(tie) Kelton Collier, Gilmer, 6-0, 210, sr.;Hayden Rochell, Andrews, 6-2 221, sr.
Linebackers — Dre McKinney, Paris, 6-1, 230 sr.;Sloan Rodberg, Wills Point, 6-2, 215, sr.;Cade Barnard, Seminole, 6-2, 210, jr.;(tie) Kully Reynolds, Glen Rose, 5-10, 175, sr.;Hayden Shortes, Celina, 5-11, 190, sr.
Secondary — Garrett Weaver, Navarro, 5-10, 155, sr.;Donta Stuart, Waco La Vega, 5-10, 160, soph.;Kollin Hurt, Gilmer, 6-3, 185, sr.;(tie) Daniel Hurn, Levelland, 5-9, 165, sr.;D’Anta Thomas, Lubbock Estacado, 6-1, 175, sr.
Punter — Tristan Perry, Mineral Wells, 6-1, 206, sr.
Kick returner — K.J. Miller, West Orange-Stark, 5-7, 170, sr.
THIRD TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — (tie) Kason Davis, Carthage, 6-2, 185, sr.;Chris Thompson, Sweetwater, 5-11, 160, jr.
Running backs — Omar Silva, Port Isabel, 5-10, 170, sr.;Tylan McCalister, Monahans, 5-8, 170, jr.;(tie) Dylon Mosley, Rains, 5-11, 190, jr.;D.J. Kirven, Kennedale, 5-7, 166, soph.
Fullback — Jake Wright, Navarro, 6-0, 190, sr.
Split ends — Kerrion Fields, Midlothian Heritage, 5-9, 140, jr.;Jordan Duckett, Mineral Wells, 6-0, 174, sr.
Tight end — (tie) Reese Moore, Seminole, 6-6, 270, jr.;Caeveon Patton, Cuero, 6-3, 285, sr.
Tackles — Connor Barnett, Robinson, 5-11, 300, sr.;Justin Rayos, Pecos, 5-10, 240, sr.;(tie) Everett Gunnoe, Krum, 6-4, 286, sr.;Kris Dike, Van, 6-6, 275, jr.
Guards — DeNarion Thomas, Houston North Forest, 5-10, 250, sr.;Ben Carmean, Bellville, 5-9, 180, sr.
Center — (tie) Zak Yazdani, Abilene Wylie, 5-11, 195, sr.;Caleb York, Van, 5-9, 235, jr.
Place-kicker — (tie) Matt Day, Pleasant Grove, 6-2, 165 sr.;Jake Gillispie, Stephenville, 5-11, 160, sr.
All-purpose — Tre Miles, Cuero, 5-11, 175, sr.
Defense
Linemen — Dion Novil, Abilene Wylie, 6-3, 270, sr.;Caeveon Patton, Cuero, 6-3, 285, sr.;Phillip Taylor, Cuero, 6-1, 265, sr.;Tre’ Gatlin, Carthage, 6-7, 250, sr.
Linebackers — Tristan Allen, Atlanta, 6-3, 215, sr.;Cooper Haigood, Lorena, 5-10, 170, sr.;Ty Shelton, Navarro, sr.;Pierce Davies, Argyle, 5-11, 198, sr.
Secondary — Zarian Baylor, El Campo, 6-0, 175, sr.;Jeremy Brown, Brownwood, 5-10, 180, sr.;Anthony Estrada, Somerset, 5-11, 185, sr.;Devin Morris, Caldwell, 6-1, 175, sr.
Punter — Jonathan Garcia, Pecos, 6-0, 195, jr.
Kick returner — Cooper Bledsoe, Van, 6-0, 190, sr.
