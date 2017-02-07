High School Football

February 7, 2017 10:49 AM

Aledo’s Dillon Davis named Built Ford Tough 5A Player of the Year

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Aledo quarterback Dillon Davis threw for 3,769 yards and 45 TDs as Aledo finished with a perfect 16-0 record, helping the Bearcats to the Class 5A Division II state title in December.

For his performance, Davis was named 5A Texas High School Football Built Ford Tough Player of the Year on Saturday.

Davis, who was voted District 6-5A MVP, helped Aledo to a 24-16 victory over CC Calallen on Dec. 16, the program’s seventh UIL state football title.

On Jan. 15, Davis committed to Ivy League Columbia in Manhattan, New York, and then took part in National Signing Day on Feb. 1.

