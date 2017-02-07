Aledo’s Dillon Davis named Built Ford Tough 5A Player of the Year

Aledo quarterback Dillon Davis threw for 3,769 yards and 45 TDs as Aledo finished with a perfect 16-0 record, helping the Bearcats to the Class 5A Division II state title in December.
For his performance, Davis was named 5A Texas High School Football Built Ford Tough Player of the Year on Saturday.
Wow extremely blessed to have been named Texas High School Football Player of The Year for 5A! God is so good pic.twitter.com/3TFy7AHyq1— Dillon Davis (@DillonDavis_8) February 5, 2017
2016 Built Ford Tough Player Of The Year...Dillon Davis!! pic.twitter.com/ONRZuxsped— AHS Football (@Aledo_Football) February 5, 2017
Davis, who was voted District 6-5A MVP, helped Aledo to a 24-16 victory over CC Calallen on Dec. 16, the program’s seventh UIL state football title.
On Jan. 15, Davis committed to Ivy League Columbia in Manhattan, New York, and then took part in National Signing Day on Feb. 1.
After a lot of thought and prayer, I have decided to further my education and football career at Columbia University! #roarlionroar pic.twitter.com/2UPPcxJOLu— Dillon Davis (@DillonDavis_8) January 15, 2017
