Grapevine’s Randy Jackson named new head coach at North Forney

After three years as Grapevine head football coach, Randy Jackson is moving back to Forney.
Jackson was named head football coach at North Forney on Monday night, first reported by Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Jackson lived in Forney when he was coach at Mesquite Poteet from 2010-12.
“We still have friends there, so it was a good fit,” Jackson said.
North Forney wrapped up its seventh season, going 4-6. The Falcons are 24-49 in that span with one winning season - 10-2 in 2011 with their only playoff win. They also made the playoffs in 2010.
“My strength is building a program,” Jackson said. “The more I talked to North Forney, the more they wanted to make that place special. Everybody I talked to there is ready to be woken up, and I’m excited to get a chance to coach there.”
Over the past three seasons with the Mustangs, Jackson had a 21-13 record, including 18-5 and playoff appearances the past two years.
The Mustangs went 10-2 in 2016 and won a share of the District 8-5A championship with Colleyville Heritage and Richland. They beat Fort Worth Southwest for their first playoff win since 2006 before being eliminated in the area round by eventual 5A Division II state champ Aledo.
Jackson, who was with Plano East in 2013, coached the Mustangs to a 49-34 victory over Colleyville Heritage on Oct. 21, their first win over the Panthers since 2009 (0-6). He was also 30-9 at Mesquite Poteet from 2010-12.
“Grapevine is a special place with plenty of tradition and pride, Jackson said. “It was an honor to be a football coach at Grapevine, that’s what I’m most proud of and I made a lot of special memories there.”
Jackson said he will meet the North Forney team on Wednesday, and will start at the school around Feb. 20. North Forney was in Class 3A when it last made the playoffs. The Falcons are currently in District 15-5A.
